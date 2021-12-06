Aung San Suu Kyi Found Guilty Of Inciting Dissent Against Military & Breaching Covid-19 Rules

Myanmar has been steeped in political unrest since the military seized power on 1 Feb.

On the same day, leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others from the National League for Democracy (NLD) were detained.

On Monday (6 Dec), a junta spokesperson said Ms Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 4 years’ jail for inciting dissent against the military as well as breaching Covid-19 rules.

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years’ jail

After a long-drawn trial in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw, a Myanmar court sentenced Ms Suu Kyi to 4 years’ jail on Monday (6 Dec).

She was found guilty of inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid-19 rules, said a Junta spokesperson.

2 years imprisonment were given under section 505(b) and another 2 years under the natural disaster law.

The trial has been closed to the media and the junta has not released details of the proceedings.

These are the 1st verdicts in the trial of the 76-year-old. It is unclear when or if she will be placed in prison, reported BBC.

In total, Ms Suu Kyi faces 11 charges, all of which she denied. The charges include multiple counts of corruption and violating the official secrets act.

She has been under house arrest since 1 Feb when the military seized power in Myanmar, toppling her elected civilian government.

Supporters say cases are baseless

Speaking to BBC, a spokesperson for the National Unity Government, a newly formed group against the coup, said Ms Suu Kyi was “struggling”.

They also shared that military generals are preparing to sentence her to 104 years’ in prison.

Ms Suu Kyi’s supporters continue to stand by her, saying the cases are baseless, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Many believe the charges were designed to end her political career and entangle her in legal proceedings so the military can consolidate power.

In response, a junta spokesperson said Ms Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court. They also claimed it was led by a judge appointed by her very own administration.

Hope for a fair trial

Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the military coup in February. Since then, many international leaders have spoken out to condemn and call for a cessation of the violence.

The United Nations have also demanded the military release Ms Suu Kyi.

Hopefully, the junta will truly give Ms Suu Kyi a fair trial and take the necessary actions for the sake of the welfare of all Myanmar citizens.

