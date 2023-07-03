PM Lee Says Shanmugam & Vivian Have Done Nothing Wrong, Both Retain His Full Confidence

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PM Lee Doesn’t Believe Ministers Committed Any Wrongdoing In Renting Ridout Road Houses

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (3 July), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave his thoughts on the Ridout Road saga involving two ministers. PM Lee had previously asked the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to investigate the matter.

The investigations included interviews with K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, their spouses, and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) officers.

In addition, he also asked Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to produce a report.

This, PM Lee said, was to lay out the broader questions and values — including whether there had been corruption or integrity.

However, PM Lee noted he did not believe the ministers had done anything wrong and tasked CPIB to conduct the probe as the ministers had requested an independent investigation.

PM Lee didn’t think ministers did anything wrong in Ridout Road saga after assessment

PM Lee said ministers do not get official houses to live in and only get their salary.

“Therefore, where ministers decide to live, whether they want to rent, whether they want to buy, these are personal choices,” he said.

“Thus, I see nothing wrong with ministers renting properties from SLA or private landlords, provided that it is properly done and all procedures are followed,” he added.

He also said that when he heard about the matter, after his assessment, he did not believe either Mr Shanmugam or Dr Balakrishnan had done anything wrong.

However, the issue attracted more public interest after an SLA statement on 12 May.

So when the ministers asked PM Lee to conduct an independent investigation, he decided to task CPIB to conduct investigations.

“CPIB is independent… and has the necessary legal powers to thoroughly conduct an investigation,” PM Lee explained when asked why he had tasked CPIB.

PM needs to set a moral example for ministers

Along with the investigation, PM Lee also tasked SM Teo to conduct a broader review of SLA’s processes.

“I wanted these broader questions [of corruption and conflict of interest] examined more thoroughly because my duty as PM is not just to be satisfied that there was no wrongdoing, but whether there was any other kind of misconduct or impropriety,”

He explained that he wanted to put his most senior minister in terms of cabinet and experience to the task.

“I did not consider SM Teo involved in the transaction,” he noted.

“Because no such issue arose, and nothing was ever raised to SM Teo. He was the backstop, and nothing reached him.”

When it comes to corruption and wrongdoing, we have an independent process, PM Lee continued.

“We’re doing with laws, legality, and the arbiter of what is legal and illegal. But ethics and standards of propriety — those are the prime minister’s responsibility.”

“I cannot outsource them,” he said, stating that as prime minister, he cannot outsource this to, say, an ethics advisor.

In Singapore’s context, it is up to him to set the “right personal example of proper conduct”.

He also has to decide if a minister has acted in accordance with the rules.

“He cannot say he has no view. Ultimately, the PM is still accountable to justify his position to Parliament — and answer to Singaporeans at the ballot box.”

Important to discuss report in Parliament

The Prime Minister’s Office published both the CPIB report and SM Teo’s report last Wednesday.

He said it was “very important” that the report had been produced and discussed in Parliament.

“These reports provide a good basis for Parliament to discuss the issue,” he said.

Noting that the conclusions are “quite clear”, CPIB found no evidence of wrongdoing or abuse of position.

The AGC also confirmed this after a review.

“The ministers have done nothing wrong, and they retain my full confidence,” PM Lee concluded.

