Internet outraged after abled delivery rider uses PMA on road in Marine Parade, rear ends another car

PMA rider collides with car in Marine Parade

On Saturday (3 Aug), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a car and a rider using a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) in Marine Parade.

According to SGRV, the incident occurred on Saturday (3 Aug) around 12pm at the junction of Mountbatten Road and Amber Road.

Rear-cam footage showed the PMA rider travelling along the road behind another car.

Checking the side of his scooter while the traffic advances forward, the rider failed to keep his eyes on the road in front of him.

The car in front then brakes at the junction, causing the rider to crash into it due to his late reaction.

The rider subsequently falls off his PMA, after which the clip ends.

Netizens outraged by collision

After watching the video, several Facebook commenters blamed the PMA rider for causing the collision, pointing out his “reckless behaviour”.

Others noted the rider’s lack of protective gear.

Overall, many netizens were outraged by the incident, calling out the rider’s lack of respect towards Singapore’s traffic rules.

According to the Land Transport Authority, PMAs are not allowed to be used on roads.

If caught, a person may be subject to penalties such as a fine of up to S$2,000, or jail time of up to three months.

Also read: Cyclist crashes into PMA rider travelling against flow of traffic along Sims Avenue

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.