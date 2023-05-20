Woman Offers S$178 For Rare S$17.8K Pokémon Card, Scolds Owner For Refusing To Sell

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Offers S$178 For Rare Charizard Pokémon Card That Costs Up To S$17,886

Over the course of the pandemic, collectables like trading cards have seen a meteoric rise in value.

The rate of appreciation has been so dramatic that some people who are not familiar with the scene might be taken aback by how costly some of these cards can be.

Recently, a youth centre volunteer received an offer of just A$200 (S$178) for a rare Pokémon card that was apparently valued at A$20,000 (S$17,886).

After the card owner declined the offer, the buyer scolded him, saying that the price was “ridiculous”. She also remarked that the card is merely a piece of “cardboard”.

Woman offers to buy rare Pokémon card volunteer showed her son

Earlier this month, Reddit user u/dingomatemybaby shared screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation he had with the buyer.

Explaining that he volunteers at a youth centre, he said that he had shown his Pokémon cards to some kids there. He also gave some to one boy, who apparently demonstrated a particular liking to a specific card, which his mother later found out.

She thus got in touch with the Redditor to inquire about it. The conversation started cordially, with the mother thanking the volunteer for the free card.

She then proceeded to ask about another card, which her son “keeps talking about”.

That card turned out to be a Base Set, 2nd Printing (Shadowless) Charizard card. According to its owner, the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) rated the card nine out of 10.

Seeing how much her son loved the card, the mother asked if she could buy it from the volunteer. She initially offered him A$140 (S$125) before increasing the price to A$200 (S$179).

The volunteer turned both offers down, explaining that his card was worth much more. He also had no intention to sell it.

He then showed the mother how much a similar card was going for on eBay.

While the price was not visible in the screenshot, the OP shared in the comments that similar cards were going for between A$10,000 (S$8,943) and A$20,000 (S$17,886).

Mother shocked by price people are paying for cardboard’

Evidently taken aback by the price, the mother exclaimed,

Are you joking?? It’s cardboard!!

The OP went on to explain that he was being serious and that there’s a “big market” for such cards.

However, the mother was not convinced, calling the price “unfair”. She also expressed her disappointment with the volunteer given how much her son “looks up to him (you)”.

The volunteer clearly didn’t expect the sudden hostility but rebutted by saying that the price wasn’t negotiable to start with as it was not for sale.

He also provided an alternative for the mother, pointing out that “reprints or different versions” of the card can be found online at more affordable prices.

The response did little to calm the mother down, as she continued chastising the OP, saying she was “disgusted” and that the situation was “completely ridiculous”.

The final straw came when the mother remarked that it was sad seeing a “grown man playing cards with kids”.

Responding to the thorny comments, the volunteer quipped,

Quite sad I spend more time with your son than you do.

This clearly ticked off the mother, who responded with profanities, going as far as calling the Redditor a “piece of sh*t”.

Unaware of the volunteer’s ’employment status’ at the youth centre, the mother threatened to report the OP to the management, to which they said:

Don’t work there, I volunteer.

The OP then questioned sarcastically,

What are you gonna do? Spend a whole day with your son?

The mother was at wits’ end at this point as she typed out in full capital letters, “STOP. CONTACTING ME.”

Though the exchange was no doubt entertaining, the OP shared in the comments that he wasn’t exactly proud of how it ended, saying that he should’ve “taken the higher road”.

Item’s value goes beyond materials

In this case, it’s clear that the mother is willing to go to great lengths to make her son happy.

However, she can certainly do better when it comes to respecting others’ choices and recognising the value others might assign to their beloved items.

After all, the price tags that come with certain things go beyond the materials they’re made of — sentimental value and emotional attachment are intangible factors that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and eBay. Picture on the right for illustration purposes only.