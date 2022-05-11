Thomson Plaza Toy Shops Finds Pokémon Cards Stolen, Urges Thief To Own Up

Man Steals Pokémon Trading Cards Worth S$400 From Thomson Plaza Shop

Many Singaporeans can probably relate to the joy of collecting Pokémon trading cards in our youth. However, an incident at Thomson Plaza shows that some of us probably take this hobby a little too seriously.

Toy Station, a toy shop in Thomson Plaza, recently captured footage of a man stealing 2 boxes of trading cards worth S$400.

Toy Station has appealed for the culprit to own up to the crime and return the items, failing which they will lodge a police report against him.

Man steals Pokémon cards from Thomson Plaza toy shop

On Tuesday (10 May), Toy Station recounted an incident that occurred within their store earlier that morning.

According to them, a man was caught on CCTV stealing a stash of Pokémon trading cards.

The man allegedly entered the shop at about 10.52am, avoiding the storekeeper who was cleaning at the time.

He then proceeded to steal a box of Pokémon trading cards worth S$200 and left.

Several minutes after vacating the shop, the man returned a second time and nicked another box with the same value.

Urged to own up to his actions

In their post, Toy Station urged the man to own up to his crimes and return the items. They will not take any action against him for the offence if he chooses to do so, Toy Station added.

However, a police report will be filed if the man opts not to take responsibility for the alleged robbery.

Toy Station has further appealed for more witnesses and information on the incident.

Ending the post, the toy store said such crimes negate the hard work of shopkeepers in managing the store and is unfair to customers who use their hard-earned money to purchase the same items.

“As a toy store, we are familiar with the occasional issue of kids not knowing any better,” they said. “However this is an adult and we question the sort of upbringing and example he is setting.”

Hope the Pokémon card thief takes responsibility

As precious as Pokémon trading cards are, there’s absolutely no need to resort to stealing.

Stealing isn’t only punishable by law, but as the store rightly puts it, disregards the efforts storeowners put into managing their businesses.

We hope the culprit owns up to his crime and takes responsibility for his actions. For the rest, do contact Toy Station if you have any information on the incident.

Featured image adapted from Toy Station on Facebook and Google Maps.