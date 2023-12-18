M’sian Police Officer Who Allegedly Hit 17-Year-Old Student With Car Charged With Murder

Malaysian Police Officer Charged With Murder For Allegedly Hitting 17-Year-Old With Car

On 15 Dec, an off-duty police officer in Malaysia rammed into a motorcycle, causing its 17-year-old rider to fall from the vehicle.

The officer then dragged the young rider’s body for several metres before leaving the scene.

Passers-by, including the victim’s sister, attempted to save his life to no avail.

The officer, a 44-year-old Deputy Superintendent (DSP), was charged with murder on Monday (18 Dec).

Off-duty officer allegedly commits hit-and-run on 17-year-old

Sinar Harian reported that the incident took place at around 12.30pm on 15 Dec in Ipoh.

17-year-old Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie was riding his motorcycle from school to a mosque for prayers.

The revving sounds of his motorcycle purportedly invoked the ire of an off-duty police officer, who tailed him in his white Perodua Ativa for nearly 1km.

Eventually, the police officer rammed into Mr Zaharif, knocking him off his motorcycle. The car then dragged the victim nearly 5m.

According to Malay Mail, passers-by attempted to help Mr Zaharif, who was still conscious at the time.

This included his sister, a nurse.

She performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, but the victim eventually succumbed to severe injuries to his abdomen and chest.

A man in red, allegedly Mr Zaharif’s father, collapsed into the arms of others upon seeing his unresponsive child.

Police officer charged with murder

Several witnesses reportedly saw the offender return to the scene before leaving upon spotting the crowd.

Hours after Mr Zaharif’s death, police arrested 44-year-old Deputy Superintendent Nazri Abdul Razak.

The authorities brought Nazri to court on Monday (18 Dec), where he avoided the media via a separate entrance, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Nazri was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, he could receive the death penalty or a jail sentence of between 30 and 40 years. He could also be whipped up to 12 times.

He only nodded upon hearing the charge, while Mr Zaharif’s brother could be seen in tears.

7 Feb 2024 has been set for court mention pending several reports.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan promised a “transparent investigation” with “no compromise or protection for any party”.

Even so, the victim’s father appointed a legal firm to ensure “there are no cover-ups”. Mr Zaharif’s family also sent out appeals for witnesses to assist with investigations.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

