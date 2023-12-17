17-Year-Old Student Dies After M’sian Police Officer Allegedly Rams Car Into Motorcycle, Driver In Remand

Student Dies After Police Officer Allegedly Crashes Into Motorcycle Out Of Anger

A 17-year-old student in Malaysia recently passed away after an off-duty police officer allegedly crashed his car into the teen’s motorcycle.

Reports claim that the officer did so because he was unhappy that the student was making loud noises with his bike in front of his school.

The 44-year-old allegedly rammed his car into the student’s bike from the back and dragged him for several metres. Despite receiving medical attention, the teen passed away at the scene.

Police officer allegedly crashes car into student’s motorcycle

According to Sinar Harian, Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, was riding his motorcycle from school to the mosque for prayers at about 12.30pm on Friday (15 Dec).

Just before making the trip, he purportedly evoked the ire of a police officer by revving his motorcycle loudly outside Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Ipoh, Perak.

Unhappy with the noise, the 44-year-old officer allegedly tailed Zaharif for nearly 1km in his white Perodua Ativa before ramming the teen’s motorcycle from behind.

The impact sent the student falling and with the car still moving, it dragged him over a distance of nearly five metres.

Student passes away at the scene

Footage circulating online of the aftermath of the accident showed members of the public including a nurse surrounding Zaharif to offer assistance.

Malay Mail revealed that the nurse was Zaharif’s own sister, who had rushed to the scene on her way to work after learning that the victim was her own brother. She said that her brother was still alive when she got there and had told her that his chest hurt and that he couldn’t see before losing consciousness.

She attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the teen until the ambulance arrived, sadly to no avail.

Nearby, a man in a red t-shirt said to be Zaharif’s father was visibly distraught, unable to hold himself up upon seeing his son, before eventually collapsing into people’s arms.

Meanwhile, a man in a white polo shirt, who was seen closing the door of a white car and observing the scene, seemingly left in a hurry after passers-by gathered.

Citing an eyewitness account, Sinar Harian reported that the driver returned to the scene to check on the victim but left as soon as he realised many people had gathered.

Zaharif was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) for an autopsy.

Driver in remand for 3 days

The driver in question, believed to be a 44-year-old Deputy Superintendent (DSP) at the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters, is in remand till Monday (18 Dec), stated Astro Awani.

At least seven witnesses have also come forward to assist with investigations, with more possibly giving their statements if need be.

Police are still investigating claims against the officer, including rumours that the incident started from his discontent towards the late teen.

Family seeks justice for deceased

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, Zaharif’s sister Ms Nur Zawanie revealed that the DSP’s wife is a teacher at her brother’s school, who surely knows her family.

Her parents run a food stall not far from the school, which many teachers often patronise.

If there were any issues with her brother, she said that teachers would usually speak to her parents directly. The driver’s actions thus utterly confounded her.

If my brother really was in the wrong, why didn’t they come and find us? Not do this. He (the suspect) had no right. If my brother was wrong, he could’ve filed a police report, arrested my brother and put him in a lockup. Now my parents have lost a child. My brother was 17 years old but he wasn’t mature yet.

Separately, New Straits Times reported that the DSP’s wife apologised to Ms Zawanie at the scene but her husband (the driver) allegedly didn’t. His wife explained that he was naturally short-tempered.

Apology aside, Ms Zawanie hopes the authorities will handle the case justly even though it involves a police officer.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May they get the justice they seek for their loved one who passed.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Pelabur_Bijak on X and X.