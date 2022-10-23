Police Alerted To Flare-Up At S’pore Premier League Match Involving Tanjong Pagar Staff & Tampines Player

Tanjong Pagar Head Coach & Team Manager Flare-Up At Singapore Premier League Final

On Thursday (20 Oct), the scene was set for an exciting match-up between Tampines Rovers and Tanjong Pagar United, both having their last Singapore Premier League (SPL) fixture.

However, near the end of the match, with Tampines Rovers one goal up, Tanjong Pagar head coach Hasrin Jailani and team manager Noh Alam Shah were seen angrily gesticulating towards the stands.

Officials had to hold them back and the altercation continued even after the final whistle.

The police were called to the scene at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) but the situation was under control by then, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Flare-up after Singapore Premier League game

During the SPL finals on Thursday (20 Oct), hard tackles led to rising tensions during the match.

They were held back by officials and walked away from the pandemonium briefly.

However, Noh Alam Shah was then seen charging toward the stands, holding an object in his hand.

He later hurled it at the crowd and the scuffle continued.

According to ST, their anger was directed towards the Tampines Rovers captain, Yasir Hanapi. He was substituted earlier in the 87th minute and was in the stands behind the Tampines bench.

After his teammate Zehrudin Mehmedovic got a hard tackle, he was one of the players that walked to the Tanjong Pagar officials to have a word.

However, it is currently unclear what words were exchanged before the incidents occurred.

FAS considering disciplinary action

The police later arrived at the scene and ST reported that by then, the situation was “under control”.

Those involved were advised to keep the peace and no further police assistance was required.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

In a statement the next day, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said they have received reports and video footage of the incidents that occurred in the technical areas during the match.

FAS is currently reviewing the materials and will decide on the next course of action.

Should there be a need, the incident will be referred to the FAS Disciplinary Committee.

Similar incident in July

Previously in July, the FAS Disciplinary Committee was involved in an incident between former Lion City Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin.

Both parties were found guilty of violent conduct during the incident and were banned for three matches.

Kim and Fahrudin were fined S$2,000 and S$3,000 respectively.

Besides that, both clubs were fined S$5,000 for the conduct of their players who were also involved in the post-game scuffle.

After the punishment was meted out, Kim left the Lion City Sailors a day later by “mutual agreement”.

