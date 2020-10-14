M’sia Police Volunteers Look Like Robocops, They Scan Temperatures Using New Helmet

Covid-19 has caused many countries around the world to ‘up’ their health game.

Here in Singapore, temperature scanners are now ubiquitous, requiring visitors to have their temperatures taken before entering almost every building.

Recently, police in Malaysia decided to bring the scanning to passengers, instead of having it the other way around.

They decided to trial a high-tech helmet that comes equipped with an in-built scanner which can be used to detect train passengers with high body temperatures.

Not sure about you, but we think they look very similar to Robocop with that ‘visor’.

Helmets scan for passengers with high temperatures

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (13 Oct), Malaysian rail service KTM Berhad said that police volunteers are testing a new helmet system that scans passengers’ temperatures as they patrol train stations and MRTs.

The helmets will reportedly work in conjunction with existing health measures such as train station temperature scanners, hand sanitiser, and train sanitation.

KTM Berhad hopes that such measures will increase public transport commuters’ confidence during the pandemic.

Look like Robocops are on train patrol

The helmets seem like an interesting idea because it allows police volunteers to actively look out for passengers with high body temperatures.

This would allow them to identify commuters with Covid-19 symptoms should the station scanners fail to do so. After all, technology is not infallible.

It doesn’t hurt that the police officers get to look like futuristic Robocops when they are on patrol too.

We wonder how Singaporeans would react if they saw our own police officers with these helmets.

Police Robocops joining Covid fight

Hopefully, this measure will help Malaysia curb the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the country is going through its 3rd wave of Covid-19 cases.

We hope Malaysians will follow the necessary health precautions to maintain their safety.

