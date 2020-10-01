‘Cruises To Nowhere’ From S’pore To Resume, Chan Bros & Dream Cruises Partnering To Sell Tickets

Global leisure travel has come to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and cruises haven’t escaped the gloom either.

Incoming cruise ships have been barred from making port calls in Singapore since 13 Mar, and our empty cruise ships have been turned into accommodation for migrant workers.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is making efforts to revive the local cruise industry, however, by resuming “cruises to nowhere” — but with the necessary health and safety precautions.

‘Cruise To Nowhere’ not a new thing

The idea for cruises to the open sea, without a port of call in mind, has been around for years.

In the past, companies like Star Cruises have offered 1-day-1-night packages.

Now, it looks like such cruises are the best way to resume some sort of leisure travel.

STB will ensure passengers’ safety

Singaporeans may still remember how cruise ships like the Diamond Princess in Japan became a hotbed of Covid-19 infections, thanks to the congregation of large numbers of people aboard an enclosed area.

Thus, to ensure passengers’ safety, STB will introduce a certification programme for cruise companies that intend to restart operations from Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

STB has appointed classification company DNV GL to create the certification programme.

The certification will be measured against global health, safety and hygiene standards, and various health and safety protocols will be implemented, as well as penalties for breaches.

All cruises must be inspected and get the certification to sail out of Singapore.

Chan Bros & Dream Cruises to collaborate

If you’re wondering which travel agent will sell tickets, you may want to ask Chan Brothers Travel.

It told ST that it has partnered with Dream Cruises to market and sell these “cruises to nowhere”. However, sales haven’t started yet.

Currently, Genting Cruise Lines has been operating cruises between islands in Taiwan on its Explorer Dream ship since July.

It will also start domestic cruises from China’s Hainan Island.

Baby steps to revive tourism

With the recent backlash towards Singapore Airlines’ now-scrapped “flights to nowhere”, it is uncertain whether travellers will be enthusiastic about these “cruises to nowhere”.

Since they’ve been operating in pre-Covid-19 times, perhaps tourists will be more open to the idea — after all, for cruises sometimes it’s the entertainment onboard that’s more important than the destination.

Such baby steps could be seen as a way to revive the economy while offering another option for a staycation — this time one in the open seas.

