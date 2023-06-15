Police Robots Will Be Deployed Across S’pore, You Can Talk To Officers Through Them

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Changi Airport Terminal 4 Has 2 Police Robots, More To Come Soon In Singapore

If you’ve seen police robots at places such as Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 (T4) in recent months and enjoyed how they look, you’ll be able to see more of them around Singapore soon.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), more police robots will be appearing around the island.

There have been two police robots at T4 since April.

Members of the public can press a button on the robot to contact airport police in their operations room, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

2 police robots are at Changi Airport Terminal 4

SPF said on Thursday (15 June) that it is planning to roll out more police robots around Singapore following the ones at T4.

Known as Project MATAR (Multi-purpose All-Terrain Autonomous Robot), you may have seen them around recently.

The camera installed on the robot can see in 360 degrees, and also has an extendable mast to give a better view to officers.

A cooler feature is that members of the public can press a button on the robot to talk to an officer in the operations room.

Has sirens & speakers

Besides these features, the robots also have speakers and display screens to give public announcements.

They can additionally warn others to stay away from an area.

One example is if a suspicious piece of baggage is left unintended.

“The patrol robots operate autonomously alongside our officers, providing additional eyes on the ground,” head of operations at the Airport Police Division Superintendent Lim Ke Wei said.

The robots should help enhance efficiency and capabilities, so officers can go about their duties more effectively.

Developed by HTX

The MATAR has been in development since at least 2016, and was deployed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expect to see more of such robots patrolling near you soon. Details about these should be revealed in due course.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Straits Times on YouTube.