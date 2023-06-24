PAP & Workers’ Party MPs Show Up At Pink Dot 2023 To Support Cause

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Eric Chua, Derrick Goh, He Ting Ru & Louis Chua Spotted At Pink Dot 2023

Politicians and MPs from both sides of the political divide attended Pink Dot 15, which took place at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (24 June).

These included Mr Eric Chua from the People’s Action Party (PAP), Ms He Ting Ru from the Workers’ Party (WP), as well as Ms Hazel Poa from Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

They were accompanied by their friends, colleagues, and even national athletes.

PAP politicians Eric Chua & Derrick Goh arrive at Pink Dot 2023 separately

The politician who made the earliest appearance at Pink Dot 15 was Tanjong Pagar MP Eric Chua.

The Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) was accompanied by three athletes:

Yip Pin Xiu (Paralympian swimmer)

Theresa Goh (Paralympian swimmer)

Shayna Ng (National bowler)

Notably, Theresa Goh was a Pink Dot ambassador back in 2017. She described Pink Dot as “a space where I felt like I could be truly who I am and be happy”.

PAP’s Derrick Goh, who serves as Nee Soon GRC MP, was also spotted at the event. “It’s my first Pink Dot,” he said when asked, adding that he had spoken up and supported the repeal of 377A in Parliament.

He pointed out he was there with friends and colleagues to support the cause.

Workers’ Party MPs He Ting Ru & Louis Chua were all smiles in pink

Workers’ Party MPs He Ting Ru and Louis Chua were also spotted at the event.

Dressed in a pink dress and polo shirt respectively, the Sengkang GRC MPs were pictured interacting with community groups and fellow attendees.

NCMP Hazel Poa visits with fellow PSP members

Meanwhile, Hazel Poa of PSP was accompanied by other party members.

The Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) said she had attended several Pink Dot events, but this was her first time attending as a PSP representative.

After interacting with activists at the event, Ms Poa said she was heartened that the repeal of Section 377A had “made a difference to their efforts“.

However, she feels that legislation cannot be a “complete solution” and that the path to a more inclusive society requires continued efforts from everyone.

MPs’ attendances are an opportunity to meet constituents & understand their issues

Speaking with members of the press, Pink Dot spokesperson Clement Tan said he views the increasing number of politicians at Pink Dot positively:

I see this as our leaders recognising that they are here to meet their constituents, to understand their issues, and to meet them face to face.

In contrast to reading accounts online that may provide a “skewed perception”, Mr Tan said seeing members of the LGBTQ community in person is “humanising”.

When asked about Pink Dot Singapore’s objective moving forward, Mr Tan said repealing Section 377A is “by no means the end of the work that needs to happen.”

“We remain focused on slowly progressing LGBTQ equality,” he said.

Featured image by MS News.