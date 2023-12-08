POPULAR BookFest Has Hasbro & Le Petit Prince Brand Boxes From S$9.90, Settle Christmas Gifting

POPULAR BookFest 2023 Returns Islandwide Till 17 Dec

With the festive season just around the corner, most of us will be on the hunt for good gifts for our loved ones.

And if you’re like a typical Singaporean who is always trying to sniff out a good deal, here’s a shopping event that you might want to add to your calendar.

From 8 to 17 Dec, POPULAR will hold the 17th edition of their highly anticipated BookFest at all stores islandwide.

With discounts of up to 70%, this will be the perfect opportunity to settle Christmas gifting for the kids and stock up on their essential school supplies for the upcoming year.

POPULAR BookFest 2023 Christmas deals on gadgets for both young & old

For those who are feeling stumped on gift ideas for their children or younger relatives, exploring the Christmas deals at POPULAR is a great way to discover suitable presents that they’ll love.

Given the natural inclination of kids to mimic their parents or older siblings, picking up child-friendly versions of technological gadgets is a clever way to help them feel more included.

If you’ve noticed your little one’s fascination with the grown-ups’ Apple or Samsung watches, you can get them the more age-appropriate MyFirst Fone S3+ Smart Watch, which is designed especially for children aged three to 12.

With real-time communication features like video or voice calling and fitness tracking, it strikes a perfect balance between being a trendy gadget and allowing parents to keep an eye on their children.

For older children or busy family members who have a tendency to forget to charge their phones, a new power bank may just be the perfect gift.

Lightweight and compact, the iWalk LinkPod Pro Power Bank fits into any handbag or back pocket, making it ideal for fast charging on the go.

It’s available in both USB-C and Lightning cable options, so make sure you know which one your giftee needs before wrapping it up for them.

Advent calendars plus S$10 toys & games

For a fun way to build excitement and anticipation in the weeks leading up to Christmas, advent calendars are the way to go.

Young fans of the ultra-popular kids’ YouTube channel CoComelon are sure to delight in this themed Advent Calendar.

A set of 24 books filled with songbooks, stories, and more, the advent calendar offers something to look forward to each day of December until the 25th — a festive and educational countdown that adds both joy and learning to the holiday season.

Of course, nothing beats simple yet classic gifting options like toys and games, which you can get for just S$10.

Featuring a variety of beloved brands like Play-Doh and Hot Wheels, this affordable and extensive selection of toys and games allows parents to pick out the perfect gift for their children.

Bookworms would be thrilled to discover English Book Box Sets available at the event as well.

Discounted treasures such as Enid Blyton Collections, The Treehouse Collection, Rick Riordan’s Trials of Apollo, Bluey Children’s Books, and more will all be available at up to 70% off.

These will certainly make thoughtful gifts for avid readers of all ages.

Surprise Brand Boxes from S$9.90

Surprising someone is made easy this holiday season with Surprise Brand Boxes, which are available at the following POPULAR Mega Stores:

Bras Basah Complex

Causeway Point

Jurong Point

NEX

Northpoint City

Tampines Mall

Toa Payoh HDB Hub

Each of the 23 boxes comes from a different brand and contains an exciting and carefully curated assortment of items, all nicely packaged and ready for convenient and immediate gifting.

Here’s a glance at some of the brands and their prices:

Le Petit Prince stationery – S$9.90 (U.P. S$17.60)

Hasbro games – S$19.90 (U.P. S$37)

Elmer’s arts & crafts supplies – S$19.90 (U.P. S$35.90)

ZEBRA writing materials & notebooks – S$9.90 (U.P. S$24)

Besides being a great way to quickly pick up something if you don’t have enough time to shop around, this is also a lifesaver for those who just never mastered the art of gift-wrapping despite watching countless YouTube tutorials.

Flagship store-exclusive activities for the whole family

For families seeking the complete BookFest 2023 experience, the POPULAR flagship store at Bras Basah Complex is the place to be.

With exclusive activities and exciting events held throughout BookFest, it promises fun and long-lasting memories for everyone.

Keep an eye out for the Giant UNO Stacko Challenge on weekdays, where participants can vie for the chance to win enticing prizes worth up to S$2,000.

All you have to do is prevent the tower from toppling and keep it standing tall for over three minutes. Think you’re up for the task?

There’s also a special treat in store for visitors of all ages in the form of a captivating magic show, where a talented magician will amaze and astound with mind-boggling tricks.

That’s not all — a skilled balloon sculptor will be on hand to create whimsical creations that will bring a smile to every child’s face.

Best of all, these two events are absolutely free for all, so mark your calendars and get ready for an enchanting experience on the following dates:

9 Dec — 7PM to 8PM

15 Dec — 11:30AM to 12:30PM

While you’re at it, bring your kids to check out POPULAR’s Buzzing Christmas Party, a celebration filled with entertainment, laughter, and tons of fun photo opportunities on the last day of BookFest.

Tailored for the entire family, the event promises to be a fantastic festive bonding experience and a core Christmas memory for the little ones.

Promotions & prizes await shoppers

The deals and discounts don’t stop there — POPULAR BookFest 2023 will also offer plenty of opportunities to score lots of goodies and vouchers.

Here are some of the promotions at a glance:

Get S$10 cash voucher with minimum spend of S$100

Pay with POSB Everyday Card and get additional S$5 cash voucher with minimum spend of S$100

Pay with ShopBack and get up to S$10 off for new users

Furthermore, signing up for a one-year POPULAR membership qualifies you for a mini three-in-one brush, while renewing a three-year membership grants you a free toiletry bag.

Those who plan to upgrade their tech would be excited to hear that spending a minimum of S$50 on gadgets and IT accessories in a single receipt at BookFest entitles them to one lucky draw chance to win up to S$2,600 worth of prizes.

The live draw will be held at POPULAR Bras Basah Complex on 16 Dec at 3:30pm, so head down to witness the action and possibly claim a prize if luck is on your side.

More fun with the fam at POPULAR Bookfest 2023

Last but not least, don’t miss out on the Honey Harvest quest, a little scavenger hunt-like game where you can unlock up to S$15,000 worth of sweet prizes.

In line with this year’s BookFest theme ‘Buzz in Bloom’, the Honey Harvest quest involves collecting Honey Credits like a bee.

First, you’ll need a Honey Harvest Game Sheet, which you can obtain with any purchase at any POPULAR Mega Store.

Then, the race is on to accumulate a total of eight Honey Credits by completing various tasks at POPULAR Mega Stores.

Once you’re done, visit POPULAR Bras Basah Complex with your completed Game Sheet to redeem your prize.

With so many amazing Christmas deals, special promotions, and fun events, POPULAR BookFest 2023 is definitely something parents should add to their list of activities this holiday season.

So gather your shopping bags and wish lists and get ready to head down to your nearest POPULAR outlet from 8 to 17 Dec.

For more information, visit the website here. To keep up with POPULAR’s latest events and offerings, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Kickstart the holidays with thoughtful gifts & cherished family fun

Christmas shopping should be an enjoyable experience instead of a stressful endeavour.

While there is indeed lots to get done, there are also ways to finish all your errands while also having fun and creating cherished memories with your loved ones.

At the same time, you can stock up for 2024 – and getting shiny new gadgets, books, and stationery is certainly one way to hype yourself and your giftees up for the new year.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with POPULAR.

Featured image courtesy of POPULAR.