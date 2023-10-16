Porsche Crashes Into Johor Lamppost After Skidding, S’porean Couple Injured

Singaporean Couple Injured After Porsche Crashes Into Lamppost In Johor

A Porsche crashed into a lamppost in Johor on Sunday (15 Oct). The Singaporean couple in the car sustained injuries as a result.

They were apparently trying to make a turn when the car skidded and hit the lamppost.

Reportedly, the accident happened while they were travelling in a convoy of luxury cars, also from Singapore.

Footage surfaced on social media showed that the crash’s impact caused the entire lamppost to fall.

Porsche was travelling in luxury car convoy when it crashed into lamppost in Johor

According to Oriental Daily, Kluang police chief Bahrin Nor confirmed the accident happened on Sunday (15 Oct) at 9.45am.

The Singaporean couple was reportedly travelling from Batu Pahat to Mersing in a convoy of other luxury cars, also from Singapore, when the crash happened in Kluang.

However, no other cars from the convoy were involved in the crash.

Singaporean couple sustained injuries to hands & legs

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Mr Bahrin said the couple’s Porsche was making a turn when it skidded and hit a lamppost.

The driver, Ang Yew Tiong, broke his left leg and sustained injuries to his hands and feet.

On the other hand, his wife Phay Ai Lien also suffered injuries to her hands and legs.

Thankfully, their lives are not in danger despite the injuries, reported Oriental Daily.

Additionally, the Porsche was severely damaged at the front and rear bumpers.

Car badly damaged, lamppost fell from impact

A video of the aftermath later surfaced on the Aku Budak Kluang Facebook page.

It showed that the entire lamppost had fallen due to the impact of the crash.

The video depicted the damage to the white Porsche, with the accident smashing up the front and back of the vehicle.

Debris from the crash littered the surrounding area.

Two people were standing at the back of the Porsche, while another was on their phone at the car in front.

The footage also showed two other luxury cars at the crash scene.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian and Aku Budak Kluang on Facebook.