Boy In M’sia Flexes Prata-Spinning Skills, Dough Ends Up Landing On Toddler’s Head

Malaysian Boy’s Prata-Spinning Performance Ends Up With Dough Landing On Toddler’s Head

Those who have been to Haidilao will no doubt be familiar with its noodle dance, which has occasionally ended in disaster.

In Malaysia, some eateries have put their own spin on it — no pun intended — by performing with roti prata instead.

For one young performer-in-training, his show went viral unexpectedly when the prata landed on a toddler’s head.

This led the startled baby burst into tears, following which the boy sheepishly apologised and comforted him.

Boy unable to catch prata in time before it landed on toddler’s head

The humorous incident was shared earlier this month on TikTok by the eatery the boy works at.

At the beginning, the boy appeared to demonstrate impressive control of the dough as he spun it around in the air.

However, at one point, the prata spun out of control — pun fully intended — and landed on the head of a toddler sitting nearby.

The boy was apparently stunned for a few seconds as he tried to process what had happened.

He then turned around and smiled sheepishly at someone off-camera before it panned to the baby’s family laughing raucously.

Subsequently, the boy gently lifted the dough off the toddler, who had burst into tears.

Boy comforts toddler after prata was spun onto his head

Noticing the boy’s embarrassment, the baby’s family members assured him it was all right.

He then went up to the baby and tried to comfort him.

Meanwhile, an unseen woman could be heard saying (as the baby), “It’s okay, it was my fault.”

The boy also bowed his head at his customers in apology, displaying grace beyond his years.

Finally, he rubbed the toddler’s back soothingly and showed him the scrunched-up dough to prove it was not scary.

Viewers praise boy for how he handled prata mishap

The video has since gone viral, with 1.3 million views at the time of writing. Viewers mainly praised the boy for the way he conducted himself after the stunt went sideways.

One netizen complimented him on his good manners and the baby’s family for being so sporting.

Another viewer echoed their sentiments, saying the boy is equally well-versed in prata-spinning skills and communicating with grownups.

Meanwhile, someone commented that they would like to bring their kid to the eatery to get and record a similar experience.

Another user joked that the toddler was frustrated as everything had gone dark and wondered if there was a blackout.

A son that his parents can be ‘prata’ of

Between his flair for performance and mature character, it’s safe to say that the boy’s parents must be ‘prata’ him.

As for the baby, we’re glad he is okay and that his family was able to take it in stride.

Perhaps one day, it will be a funny story for him to look back on when he is older.

