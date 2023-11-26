Customer Complains Of ‘Small’ Prawns In Noodles From Yishun, Stall Says They Might Change Photo

Customer Says Photo Of Prawn Noodles In Yishun Stall’s Menu Board Looks Different From What He Got

If you’re not a regular at a particular food stall, you probably would rely on photos to decide what dish to order.

That would however open yourself up to disappointment if what you eventually receive doesn’t seem to look like what’s on the menu.

A customer of a prawn noodles stall in Yishun complained that he got just two “small” prawns though the photo on the menu seemed to show three prawns.

The stall has said that their photo may be misleading and they might change it.

Man visits Yishun prawn noodles stall for 1st time

The customer, a man known only as “Lim”, told STOMP that he visited the stall last Wednesday (22 Nov) at around 9.15am.

It was his first time buying from the stall, which is located at a coffee shop in Block 732 Yishun Avenue 5.

He ordered the “Pig’s Tail Prawn Noodle”, which is item No. 3 on the menu board and costs S$6.

Customer decries ‘very small’ prawns from Yishun prawn noodles stall

When he received his food, however, Mr Lim was dissatisfied.

He told the citizen journalism website that his prawns were “very small”, such that four or five prawns could probably fit into one tablespoon.

Also, he had received only two pieces, he added, additionally noting that there were no vegetables.

Another netizen who ate from the stall on Sunday (26 Nov) apparently also got two prawns.

However, it should be noted that he said he paid S$5 for his bowl.

Prawn noodles photo at Yishun stall shows 3 prawns

Mr Lim pointed out that the stall’s menu board showed three “medium-sized” prawns with their heads still attached.

However, from various photos of the stall posted online, the three prawns depicted are actually cut in half.

Regardless, Mr Lim said he seemed to have received fewer beansprouts than the photo indicated.

He also claimed that the stall operator laughed it off when he asked about this.

Stall may consider changing menu board photo

When Shin Min Daily News visited the stall, the operator explained that their menu board showed three prawns split in half in one dish.

However, they actually serve customers two whole prawns.

As for why there’s no prawn head, it’s because a customer had previously given feedback about this.

The diner said it’s troublesome to eat prawns with heads, so the stall decided to serve them without heads for customers’ convenience, they said.

Since their menu board photo had caused a misunderstanding, they would consider changing the photo, they added.

Customers say prawns small but soup delicious

When Shin Min ordered a bowl, they found that the prawns served were indeed smaller than the photo, but the portion was acceptable.

A 50-year-old customer named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) said many stalls attract customers this way, so she’s not surprised.

Another customer, 19-year-old student Ms Huang (transliterated from Mandarin), acknowledged that the serving was different from the photo.

Though the prawns were a bit small, the soup was delicious, so she would eat from the stall again.

