M’sian Man’s Pregnant Wife Craves Ex-Boyfriend’s Fragrance, He Finds Out Baby Isn’t His

Malaysian Man’s Pregnant Wife Craves Ex-Boyfriend’s Fragrance

Whether you’re a mother or not, you would probably know that having odd cravings during pregnancy is normal. But nothing is perhaps as strange as a particular craving a pregnant wife in Malaysia had when she desired the scent of her ex-boyfriend’s cologne.

Unfortunately, the persistent craving turned out to be her downfall which led to her husband’s discovery of her affair with her ex.

Pregnant wife craves ex-boyfriend’s fragrance

Back in July, a man took to an anonymous confessions website to share his pregnant wife’s bizarre craving, and how it led to a much more shocking discovery.

Under the pen name Aril, he explained that he had been married to his wife, Sara (also not her real name), for three years and were expecting their first child together.

At the time, she was about four months pregnant and had experienced many strange cravings.

This was apparently their second pregnancy as Sara had miscarried before, so Aril dutifully fulfilled all her requests without question.

He went to all lengths to please his wife until she made one peculiar request — to smell her ex-boyfriend’s cologne.

Husband & wife arrange meetup to smell ex-boyfriend’s fragrance

While his wife’s unusual request confused Aril greatly, he was not immediately upset. Instead, he asked Sara to smell all of his own fragrances to see if any of them matched her ex’s.

Sadly, she claimed that none of them did. For a while after that, Aril would distract his wife by taking her out for meals or to shop, whenever she asked to smell her ex’s cologne.

However, his attempts were futile as she insisted on finding a way to satisfy her ‘craving’ nearly every day.

When Aril finally told his wife that he could not give in to her request, she allegedly sulked and their relationship turned cold for days.

At a loss about what to do, he eventually gave in and told Sara to arrange a meeting with her ex-boyfriend. Though his heart ached, Aril accompanied his wife to the meet-up and told her to take a good long whiff of her ex’s scent in the air because he could not bear to agree to her request anymore.

Strangely, during the meet-up, he alleged that he could not detect a distinct cologne smell on the ex-boyfriend.

Wife admits to affair after husband discovers secret chat

Despite successfully satisfying his wife’s craving, the entire incident made Aril feel uneasy.

In a follow-up post, he reflected on recent events and realised that his wife had changed, acting seemingly distant.

She had set up password protection on her phone and refused to follow him on work trips anymore. Before the incident, he assumed that she was simply tired from her pregnancy.

Now suspicious, Aril decided to have a heart-to-heart talk with Sara one day, where they checked each other’s phones.

He even scoured through all of her Telegram chats till he stumbled upon one about wholesale shopping in Vietnam. Clicking on it, he found that his wife was the admin and that the group only had one other member — her ex.

The contents of the chat had nothing at all to do with the group’s name. Rather, they revealed the duo’s affair, with endearing messages like “baby”, “miss you”, and ‘love stickers’.

Upset, Aril raised his voice for the first time and asked his wife for an explanation.

After some prodding, she admitted that she had indeed been cheating on him since the start of the year. Aril recalled having to travel for work back then, and his wife refusing to follow.

Sara then allegedly accused Aril of not saying “I love you” and kissing her on the forehead enough. She also claimed that her ex gave her everything he couldn’t give.

Baby turns out to be wife’s & ex-boyfriend’s

Following their heated exchange, Aril consulted an expert for a paternity and DNA test to confirm if the baby was his. He wrote that if it was, he would try to be the best father possible, but if it wasn’t, he would merely accept fate.

Devastatingly, he revealed in a third post that the baby wasn’t his. He had also officially divorced Sara during an argument.

Though understandably heartbroken, he ended his post by wishing everyone else happiness in their marriages.

Aril also posted two more confessions after. You may read all his posts in full here.

Hope Aril can find love again

The discovery of his ex-wife’s affair must have been a traumatising experience for Aril.

However, the extent that he went to fulfil her requests during her pregnancy is admirable, proving that he’s more than ready to be a good husband and father.

We wish him all the best for his next relationship and hope that he’ll be able to find a partner who’s loving, loyal and trustworthy.

Featured images adapted from @freestocks on Unsplash and Duané Viljoen on Pexels.