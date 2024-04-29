Pregnant woman’s water breaks during Hari Raya open house in M’sia, she stays calm while others panic

Pregnant woman stays calm when her water breaks during Hari Raya open house

Sometimes, the calmest person in a situation is the one who should be panicking the most. This was the case when a pregnant woman’s water broke during a Hari Raya open house in Malaysia.

The woman was as calm as could be while all hell broke loose around her.

Hari Raya celebration turns chaotic after pregnant woman’s water breaks

Hari Raya is a joyous occasion to feast and celebrate with family. A baby probably couldn’t wait to join in the fun as it ‘decided’ that a Hari Raya open house was the right time to pop into the world.

As though declaring its arrival, the heavily pregnant mother’s water broke while she was sitting on a sofa at the event.

That was when the party snafued as other guests and relatives started panicking over how to help out.

The scene of the guests’ reaction to the woman’s water breaking was shared on TikTok by user @yuzashila, in a post that has garnered more than 1.7 million views as of 29 April.

In the post, the pregnant woman in a pink baju kurung or traditional Malay attire was seen calmly telling her relatives what had happened.

The situation then turned to pandemonium as joyous screams erupted.

Order despite the chaos

In an interview with Weird Kaya, the woman who posted the video said that while people looked panicky, they each helped with tasks like preparing cloths to clean the mess.

In a comment on her follow-up video, the OP explained that while things seemed fun, the situation was “much more panicky and chaotic.”

She added that the pregnant woman made it to the hospital in time and gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Both the mother and son were discharged on 28 April.

