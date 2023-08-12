Presidential Hopefuls Respond To Writ Of Election, Say They’re Ready & Look Forward To Contesting

Presidential Hopefuls React To Writ Of Election Issuance On 11 Aug

After months of anticipation, the Writ of Election was finally issued on Friday (11 Aug).

Presidential hopefuls who’ve publicly announced their bids have since responded to the issuance of the Writ, expressing how much they’re looking forward to contesting the election.

While no certificates of eligibility have been issued thus far, the presidential hopefuls seem ready for a contest — if more than one candidate qualifies for the election.

George Goh says he has looked forward to this moment for 6 years

On Friday (11 Aug) evening, Mr George Goh took to Instagram to react to the news.

The business owner shared that he has been waiting six years for this moment.

However, he now only has to wait mere days for news on his eligibility.

In a separate statement sent to the media, his media team echoed his earlier sentiments.

They also said that they will “await the next step which is the issuance of Certificates of Eligibility”.

Additionally, Mr Goh’s team hopes that the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) will make its decision soon.

This is to allow eligible candidates to properly prepare for the campaign.

The statement notes that by law, the PEC must inform applicants of its approval or rejection the day before Nomination Day.

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song “excited” that Writ of Election has been issued

Fellow presidential hopeful Mr Ng Kok Song similarly issued a statement in response to the Writ.

In the brief statement, Mr Ng said he is “ready for the journey ahead” and took the opportunity to thank his supporters.

MS News had the privilege of capturing Mr Ng’s candid response to the news.

“I’m so excited!”, said Mr Ng, as he looks forward to Nomination Day and Polling Day.

Tharman says he looks forward to “honourable contest” with any number of contestants

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam also gave his response on Friday (11 Aug) night after attending an event at LASELLE College of the Arts.

During a doorstop interview, Mr Tharman told reporters said that he respects all the individuals who have expressed interest in contesting the upcoming presidential election.

The 66-year-old also said that he welcomes “any number of corners” in this election and looks forward to an “honourable contest”.

Tan Kin Lian engages voters at Tampines walkabout on 12 Aug

Former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian did not issue an official response to the Writ, but immediately got to work by engaging his voters.

The former presidential candidate shared several Facebook posts on Saturday (12 Aug) morning, asking followers of his page about issues they’re concerned about and factors that would decide which candidate they vote for.

At about 9.30am, Mr Tan even posted a short clip capturing the sights at Our Tampines Hub, shortly before his walkabout commenced.

