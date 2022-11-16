PrimaDeli Has Free Pastry With Every 3 Purchased, Get Teatime Snacks For Office Kakis

PrimaDeli Has Free Pastry With Every 3 Purchased Till 30 Nov

Now that many of us have resumed working from the office, we can no longer take liberties with our numerous ‘breaks’ throughout the day.

But on occasions when the ‘coast’ is clear, it’s hard to resist dipping out of the office to get some snacks with our office kakis.

Before you scurry off on your next snack run, consider getting some sumptuous pastries from PrimaDeli instead.

From 14 Nov to 30 Nov, the popular bakery will be running a buy-three-get-one-free promotion for its pastries.

Pick from 8 different flavours at PrimaDeli & get free pastry

According to a post on PrimaDeli’s Facebook page, the bakery’s promo will apply to eight different pastries available at the bakery.

The promotion, a buy-three-get-one-free deal, lets customers snag a free pastry with every three purchased.

The poster shows a total of eight different flavours, namely:

Singapore Curry Puff

Tuna Puff

Egg Tart

Chicken Pie

Classic Curry Puff

Cheesy Mushroom Puff

Salted Egg Lava Cheese Tart

Original Lava Cheese Tart

Getting any three of these pastries will entitle customers to a free pasty of their choice.

If you’re struggling to locate a PrimaDeli outlet near you, you can check the website here to find your closest one. The promotion is valid at all PrimaDeli outlets islandwide.

Pastries make for great icebreakers or refreshments for clients

While pantry snacks will do a job in settling some peckish office workers, we think getting pastries is a good all-around choice for a tummy filler.

Take the cumbersome hump day, for example. These days can feel extremely long and unending, so having a cheeky pick-me-up for tea would lift the spirits of the office.

That’s especially the case if you could snag a few extra pastries during the promotion period.

If you’re in an industry where you’ll meet clients, these pastries will work great as an icebreaker.

Lift your colleagues up with the gift of pastry

Pastries may not always be top of everyone’s list of afternoon snacks, but when there’s a promotion to ‘sweeten’ the deal, it’ll always help push it up the rankings.

Seeing how Singaporeans always show up in droves for special discounts, we hope this will be a hit too.

If your colleagues struggle to get through the day in one piece, consider perking them up with a treat from PrimaDeli.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Google Maps.