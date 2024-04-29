Venezuela prisoners dig hole to escape, emerge into a police workshop & get caught instead

Prisoners’ attempt to escape by digging hole fails miserably

Prison escapes have long captured and inspired fear in the public imagination. On the morning of 17 April, a group of around 20 prisoners in a Venezuelan prison tried to dig a hole in a wall in an attempt to escape prison.

However, the other side of the hole turned out to be a room that frequently hosts police workshops.

In a final nail in the coffin of embarrassment, the hole also proved to be too small for some escapees. As a result, the police on the other side had to help them out before capturing them.

In a turn of events that one can only liken to a comedy routine, around 20 prisoners tried to escape from a prison in Maracaibo, Venezuela on 17 April by digging through a wall, reported El Sol De Puebla.

Unfortunately for them, the hole they dug emerged into a room that was frequently used to host police training.

So when the prisoners first emerged out of the hole, the situation in the room became tense as police officers were not armed. However, neither were the prisoners, which allowed the police to gain control of the situation.

Since the hole they dug was also too small, some inmates sustained injuries in their foiled escape attempt and required the officers’ assistance to get out.

Thereafter, the prisoners were taken for a headcount.

Prison escape left out of mayoral address

After the incident, the mayor of Maracaibo issued a statement on social media that described the escape as a fight. In the statement, the mayor acknowledged the efforts of all the police forces involved and said that no deaths occurred.

He also mentioned that the families of the inmates who were injured have been notified.

He made no mention of the hole that the inmates crawled through.

