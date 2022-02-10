Pritam Singh Will Continue Duties In Light Of COP Report

After multiple heated sessions during the Committee of Privileges (COP) hearings in December, the verdict is out on Thursday (10 Feb).

Raeesah Khan has been found guilty of lying in Parliament. The committee also recommended that the Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh and vice-chairman Faisal Manap be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

Mr Singh responded to the development in a Facebook post, saying that he would speak more extensively about the COP report after it is tabled for debate in Parliament.

He also laid out the various unknowns that remain. And until these have been resolved, he promised to continue his duties.

Pritam Singh shares thoughts on COP report & findings

Mr Singh shared his thoughts of the COP’s recommendations in a Facebook post on Thursday (10 Feb) afternoon.

He said if the Parliament was to adopt the committee’s recommendations, a few unknowns remain, such as:

The decision of the Public Prosecutor to prosecute

Intervening time before the matter goes to trial

The eventual verdict and sentence

The prospect of him and Mr Faisal losing a parliamentary seat and stepping down as MP if they were fined more than $2,000.

As these unknowns would take time to resolve, Mr Singh said he and Mr Faisal would continue their duties.

Shows commitment to the job with picture of postcard

With everyone in the party, Mr Singh assured that WP’s activities – such as estate walks and house visits – and outreach efforts would go on as usual.

In light of the revelations, he also shared a photo of a postcard from an avid supporter to reiterate his commitment to the job.

Lastly, he thanked the public for their support and encouragement throughout the ordeal.

Questions answered & arose after COP report

Although questions were answered in the COP’s report of their findings, more questions also arose. Having 2 prominent Opposition members lose their seats will deal a massive blow to WP and their constituents.

We can only await further developments and hope that the verdict is well-justified.

Featured image adapted from gov.sg on Youtube.