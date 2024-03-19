Pritam Singh helped cameraman who fell as he arrived at State Courts to hear charges

Pritam Singh gave hand to cameraman who fell outside State Courts

Members of the media greeted Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh on Tuesday (19 March) morning as he arrived at the State Courts to receive charges in relation to the Raeesah Khan controversy.

During the scramble to get a statement from the Workers’ Party (WP) chief, a cameraman seemingly lost his footing and fell amidst the swarm of reporters.

Despite his circumstances, Singh lent a hand to the cameraman to help him up.

He then stood still for a few seconds to allow the media to take whatever photographs they needed so they did not have to rush and risk another fall.

Workers’ Party chief greeted by media at State Courts

Channel NewsAsia’s video of the encounter shows Singh walking up the pavement towards the entrance of the State Courts on Tuesday (19 March) at around 10.45am.

As he jogged up the steps, reporters and cameramen from various media outlets greeted him and started asking questions about his visit.

In response, he said to one reporter with a smile: “Why do you normally come to the State Courts?”

Pritam Singh helped cameraman who fell, paused to let media take pictures

Moments later, someone behind the camera was warning others about the steps of the building when a cameraman took a tumble.

Chaos ensued the next few moments when the sudden movements shocked the other crew members there.

Among those who reacted was Singh, who reached out to help the fallen cameraman and asked: “Are you okay?”

When the cameraman replied in the affirmative, the WP chief gave a thumbs-up.

Instead of continuing his walk into the State Courts, Singh stood still for a few seconds to allow the reporters and cameramen to take whatever photographs they needed for their deliverables.

“You want to take pictures, I’ll stop. Otherwise, everybody will fall down,” he quipped.

After that, he gave another thumbs-up and continued his stride into the building.

Featured image adapted from CNA on Facebook.