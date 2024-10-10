Punggol Coast Station on North East Line to open on 10 Dec, gives better access to SIT campus & upcoming mall

The station will have over 300 bicycle parking lots.

By - 10 Oct 2024, 2:05 pm

Punggol Coast will replace Punggol as NEL terminal station

The purple North East Line (NEL) will welcome a new station by the end of this year.

Come 10 Dec, Punggol Coast will replace Punggol Station as the new terminal station on the NEL.

Source: Chee Hong Tat on Facebook

Punggol Coast Station serves as a northward extension of the NEL from Punggol Station and is located within Punggol Digital District (PDD).

After opening, it will provide better rail connectivity to Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and JTC Business Park.

Source: Chee Hong Tat on Facebook

It will also be next to the upcoming Punggol Coast Mall.

LTA stated that with the new station, 200,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from a NEL station.

The station will further reduce travel time from Punggol North destinations in the city centre, such as Outram Park and Orchard.

Source: Chee Hong Tat on Facebook

To support sustainable mobility, the station will be equipped with more than 300 bicycle parking lots.

It is also within walking distance of the upcoming Punggol Coast Bus Interchange.

Featured image adapted from Chee Hong Tat on Facebook.

