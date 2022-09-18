Pillars At Punggol MRT Bus Stops Block Commuters’ Vision, Causing Them To Miss Approaching Buses

LTA Aware Of Public Feedback Regarding Architecture Of Punggol MRT Bus Stops

Commuters have made complaints regarding two bus stops outside Punggol MRT station.

Not only are the bus stops narrow, but there are also pillars obscuring the vision of commuters, which makes knowing when the bus is approaching difficult.

In response to the complaints, LTA explained that the bus stops have that design as they were converted from passenger pick-up points. There is also a drain behind the bus stops, which makes expanding them difficult.

Commuters complain they can’t see approaching buses

Shin Min Daily News reported that commuters could not see any approaching buses if they sat at the bus stops outside Punggol MRT station because of the large pillars erected to support the shelter.

Members of the public said that because their vision was obscured, it was difficult to flag down buses if two of them approached the bus stop at the same time.

The second bus would not stop as commuters couldn’t flag them down in time. They said that this resulted in them having to wait another 20 minutes for the next bus to arrive.

Other times, commuters had to stand up to peer out at oncoming vehicles, which may be a safety hazard, especially for those travelling with children.

One student pointed out that the constant need to stand up from the bench to check for bus arrivals would also be a major inconvenience to the elderly.

LTA says it is aware of public feedback regarding bus stops

An LTA spokesperson told Shin Min Daily News that it is aware of public feedback regarding the two bus stops outside Punggol MRT station.

They explained that these bus stops are narrower than usual because they were converted from passenger pick-up points.

Space constraints, such as a drain behind one of the bus stops, also mean that expansion isn’t possible.

For now, authorities are cooperating with bus operators to remind bus captains to slow down when approaching these bus stops.

It is unclear if any other steps will be taken to address feedback from the public.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Complaint Singapore on Facebook.