Large Python Found At Tampines HDB Stairwell, Captured By NParks

Python Found Coiled Around Railing At Tampines HDB Stairwell, Frightens Residents

Recently, snakes have been reported in a number of neighbourhoods across Singapore from Boon Lay to Marine Parade.

Now, Tampines has become the location of the latest snake sighting, when a large python was found coiled around the railing at an HDB stairwell.

It was eventually caught by the National Parks Board (NParks).

Python seen at Block 428 Tampines Street 41

The python made an appearance on Monday (27 Nov) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It was reportedly found at Block 428 Tampines Street 41, at the stairwell between the third and fourth floors.

This is the first snake sighting in Tampines, Shin Min said. It’s believed to have ended up in the block while looking for food or hunting prey.

Python seems to be thick & 3m long

A video recorded by a resident showed a thick python estimated to be at least 3m long, coiled around the railing.

It appeared to be barely moving, apart from briefly sticking out its tongue.

A woman can be heard exclaiming how “huge” the reptile is and how it made her “scared”.

Python spooks Tampines residents

A 39-year-old resident named only as Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that the python was seen by his domestic helper when she passed by the stairs that morning.

She immediately ran home, spooked by the sight.

The accountant then warned his family members not to use the stairwell.

Later, a neighbour sent him a video of the snake, which terrified his family.

Another resident, 22-year-old student Shafik, who lives on the fourth floor, said his father saw the python when he went out that morning.

He informed his mother, who called NParks.

NParks officers catch snake

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene at 9am, they saw several residents gathered at the stairwell looking at the python.

A number of NParks officers had also arrived.

They caught the snake and put it inside a bag.

Don’t catch snakes on your own

While it’s common for people to be creeped out by snakes, it’s unnecessary to be overly frightened.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) previously told MS News that snakes in general are shy animals and will only defend themselves if provoked or harmed. Otherwise, they tend to just go about their own business without interfering with human activities.

Thus, the creatures don’t pose much of a danger and it’s not a good idea for members of the public to catch them on their own or worse still, provoke or attack them.

In April, a man hit and hacked a python to death in Boon Lay. He was fined S$1,000 by NParks for his actions.

ACRES advised the public to keep a safe distance and call the ACRES hotline at 9783 7782 if they encounter a snake.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.