29 baby reticulated pythons captured from drain near restaurant in M’sia

29 baby pythons found in drain near restaurant in Malaysia

On Wednesday (7 Aug) evening, the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department received a report of a snake sighting in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia.

A passer-by had spotted not one, but 29 baby reticulated pythons poking their heads out from a drain near Restaurant Khulafa in Section 20 of Shah Alam city.

The department posted photos of the creatures on Facebook.

Department operations commander Radziah Osman said the team received a call at around 9.56pm.

“A passer-by was walking in the area and noticed the snakes and immediately called us,” she said.

A fire engine and six firemen arrived at the scene seven minutes after getting the call.

Snakes captured & safely released in remote location

Upon arriving, they found 29 pythons in the drain, each ranging from 30cm to 50cm in length.

“We believe the snakes had hatched not too long ago based on their size,” Ms Radziah said.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the reticulated python is the longest snake species in the world, usually growing up to five metres long.

Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times reported that the longest recorded specimen was 10 metres.

The reticulated python is listed as a protected animal under Malaysia’s Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

The fire department also posted a reel showing the firemen collecting the snakes in a bag.

They were then safely released in an undisclosed remote area away from humans.

This is not the first time the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department received such a report.

In 2023, the team trapped 26 snakes in the same area.

Featured image adapted from Bomba & Penyelamat Shah Alam on Facebook and Bomba & Penyelamat Shah Alam on Facebook.