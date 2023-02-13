Qatar Will Send 10,000 Cabins From World Cup To Syria & Turkiye, They’ll House Earthquake Victims

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Qatar Sends World Cup Cabins & Caravans To Syria & Turkiye For Relief Efforts

The devastation left in the wake of earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye has wreaked havoc across the region for the past week.

Thousands now require assistance, in terms of medical supplies, essentials and shelter. In response, the international community is rallying to help those in need.

Qatar has joined in as well, announcing that they’ll send 10,000 cabins and caravans used at the World Cup over to the region.

Qatar donates World Cup cabins to Turkiye and Syria

Al Jazeera reported on Monday (13 Feb) that Qatar will be sending Türkiye and Syria 10,000 cabins and caravans.

The cabins and caravans will help shelter those who lost their homes in the earthquakes, a Qatari official said.

“In view of the urgent needs in Türkiye and Syria, we have taken the decision to ship our cabins and caravans to the region,” he stated.

They were used for a few weeks during the World Cup back in 2022. After the end of the tournament, officials mentioned that the country would donate them.

The first shipment will leave for Türkiye on Monday (13 Feb). Further deliveries are planned for the next couple of days.

Qatar currently has one of the largest foreign rescue teams in Türkiye, according to The Straits Times (ST). With 130 people on the ground and 100 tonnes in aid, their assistance has been significant.

Death toll in Turkiye and Syria exceeds 33,000

CNN reports that the death toll from Türkiye and Syria has now crossed 33,000. The latest figures show that 33,181 people have passed away in both countries.

In Türkiye, the death toll rose to 29,605 according to Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM.

Speaking to CNN, White Helmets, a civil defence group, said the number of deaths in Syria has climbed to 3,576 as well.

They added that the death toll is expected to spike even further.

Worsening security concerns have also impeded rescue efforts for aid workers and residents, Reuters states. Reports have emerged of collapsed homes and businesses being robbery targets.

Addressing criticism of his response to the crisis, Türkiye President Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that there have been “challenges”.

However, he assured the media and residents that the situation is now under control.

