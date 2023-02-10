Turkish Embassy In S’pore Needs Volunteers To Help Sort Donations For Earthquake Victims

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Turkish Embassy In Singapore Appeals For Volunteers To Sort Donations

After the Turkish Embassy in Singapore appealed for donations for earthquake victims in Türkiye, local residents turned up in droves to contribute. Their contributions were so much so that the embassy is now asking for volunteers instead, to help sort the items.

They have also withdrawn the call for donations while they manage the influx of supplies.

Those who would still like to help can provide monetary donations instead.

More volunteers needed to help sort earthquake donations

In light of the massive turnout at the embassy’s original location at the SGX Centre, they redirected donors to the Jay Gee Melwani House at 10 Genting Lane instead.

The address is apparently that of the headquarters of the local hospitality collective The Black Hole Group.

On Friday (10 Feb), the company shared that the Turkish Embassy is looking for volunteers to help sort donations.

Just a day prior, the embassy had announced the suspension of in-kind donations.

However, they are still in need of volunteers for today (10 Feb) and tomorrow (11 Feb), from 8am to 8pm.

Besides that, members of the public are encouraged to provide monetary donations instead.

Volunteers who do come down will largely be helping to pack and sort the parcels.

As there will be heavy loads, they require more male volunteers. Those who are keen can express their interest via the volunteer WhatsApp group or contact the Turkish Embassy.

Help out for a good cause

The aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey is devastating.

Though far away, seeing Singapore residents of all backgrounds coming together to help people in need there is certainly heartwarming.

If you happen to be free this weekend, do consider heading down to help sort the donations.

Featured images adapted from Farhana Ayu on Facebook.