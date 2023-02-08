Turkish Embassy In S’pore Seeks Donations For Earthquake Victims, Winter Clothes Needed

Turkish Embassy In Singapore Seeks Donations For People Affected By Earthquakes

After an earthquake rocked the border between Turkey and Syria earlier this week, the world responded in unity to help rescue efforts.

Singapore has also deployed specialists from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to join in the operations on Wednesday (8 Feb) morning.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Embassy in Singapore is also doing its part and recently called for donations to help those affected by the disaster.

In a Facebook post, the embassy urged the public to donate winter clothes, canned supplies, tents, baby supplies, and even mattresses.

Turkish embassy calls for donations of winter clothes & food

According to the Facebook post, the Turkish Embassy in Singapore is seeking donations for people affected by the recent earthquakes in their home country.

These items include:

Coats and raincoats (for adults and children)

Pocket warmers

Boots

Sweaters and pullovers

Pants

Winter scarves, headgear, gloves, socks

Tents

Mattresses

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Thermos bottles

Diapers

Women hygiene products

Those looking to drop their donations off can do so by mailing or dropping them off at 2 Shenton Way, SGX Centre 1 #10-0 Singapore 0688804.

Products should also be in either new or well-used condition due to hygiene purposes.

According to various comments, the embassy will only be able to accept donations on weekdays of this week and the next.

Individuals keen on dropping off the donations should head down from 9am to 12pm or 2pm to 4.30pm.

Earthquakes death toll rise to almost 8,000

On Monday (6 Feb), two earthquakes took place between the Turkish and Syrian border.

The first earthquake measured 7.8 on the Richter scale as several aftershocks followed in its wake.

At the point of writing, BBC reports that the death toll is closing on 8,000 and may continue to climb over the days.

