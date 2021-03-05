Qing Ming Festival Visits Limited To 8 Per Group, 2 Per Household Encouraged

The Qing Ming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, typically falls in April during which many Chinese Singaporeans visit their ancestors’ graves to pay respects.

This year’s Qing Ming Festival falls on 4 Apr. While the public can carry on with the traditional rituals, restrictions will still be in place due to the pandemic.

These include limited group size for visits, booking at Mandai Columbarium on peak days, and stricter crowd control measures.

NEA advises public to visit on weekdays

In a public advisory released on Friday (5 Mar), the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced safe distancing measures for the upcoming Qing Ming Festival.

As the festival falls on 4 Apr 2021, visiting period is expected to last from 20 Mar to 18 Apr.

Therefore, NEA classifies peak days as weekends and Public Holidays during this period. The dates are specifically 20, 21, 27, 28 Mar, and 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 Apr.

Visitors are encouraged to visit on weekdays instead to lessen the crowd.

Though up to 8 people are permitted per group, NEA advises families to send up to 2 representatives per household.

E-appointment needed if driving to Mandai Columbarium

Those driving to Mandai Columbarium on peak days will also have to make e-appointments via NEA’s website here.

E-appointments are not necessary for those taking public transport

Alternatively, visitors can opt for the shuttle bus services at Khatib MRT Station that costs $1 per trip.

Similar shuttle bus services are also available at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.

Columbaria to open 24 hours daily

From 20 Mar to 18 Apr, all government-managed columbaria – Choa Chu Kang, Mandai and Yishun Columbarium – will be open 24/7.

Visitors can also view real-time traffic conditions outside Mandai and Choa Chu Kang Columbarium – perhaps an indication of the crowds – here from 20 Mar.

Plan ahead for Qing Ming visits

Even though we can still follow the Qing Ming traditions this year, we should remember to be socially responsible and adhere to safe distancing measures while paying respects.

After all, threats of COVID-19 in the community remain very real.

