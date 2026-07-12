Queenstown Western food hawker dies aged 82, customers say they will miss him

Queenstown Western food hawker passes away peacefully on 11 July

The hawker who ran an old-school Western food stall for decades in Tanglin Halt, and later Queenstown, has passed away at the age of 82.

According to an obituary posted on the stall’s Facebook page, Mr Wee Liang Kan passed away peacefully on Saturday (11 July).

Hawker ran Western food stall since 1969, moved to Queenstown in 2022

Mr Wee ran Chef Hainanese Western Food, which was established 57 years ago in 1969.

The stall used to be in Tanglin Halt Food Centre and was familiar to those of a certain generation, especially residents of the old Tanglin Halt kampong, who used to call him “Oh Kee”.

The stall moved to Margaret Drive Hawker Centre in 2022 and continued to attract long queues despite the change of location.

Old customers recognised the stall from its signboard design and the addition of “Oh Kee”, which was Mr Wee’s nickname.

Stall known for old-school Western food

The stall was known for its old-school Hainanese-styled Western food, including crispy, breaded chicken cutlet.

It also served other dishes like fish & chips and a mixed grill.

The stall famously opened for only two hours from 7pm to 9pm, five days a week, contributing to its long queues.

Stall debunked speculation over its closure

On 4 June, the stall had posted on Facebook to debunk “recent speculation” over its closure.

This was “entirely unfounded”, it said, adding that the stall anticipates “further solidifying the robust foundation we have built over the past five decades”.

It noted that customers would be kept well-informed of future operational adjustments via official channels.

Since it announced Mr Wee’s passing on Sunday (12 July), it has not revealed any changes to the stall’s operations.

Netizens say they will miss him

This has not stopped netizens from expressing their condolences, with many saying they will miss Mr Wee and the food he cooked.

Mr Melvin Chew, administrator of the Hawkers United Facebook group, called him “a hawker legend”.

Some remembered him for other things besides his food, for example his “unique” way of calling out orders.

One user recalled the sound of the vintage radio that he played at the stall.

Mr Wee’s wake is being held at Block 52A Commonwealth Drive till Wednesday (15 July).

Also read: Tampines economic bee hoon hawker dies after suddenly fainting during holiday in China

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chef Hainanese Western Food on Facebook and Eatbook.