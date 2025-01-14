Rainbow graces S’pore skies after days of heavy rain, photographers capture stunning shots

Rainbow graces Singapore skies on 14 Jan morning after days of downpours

After four days of heavy rain, people in Singapore were greeted by a rainbow on the morning of 14 Jan.

The little red dot had been dealing with cloudy skies and persistent downpours over the past few days, which brought the temperature down quite a bit.

As such, the rainbow’s appearance was a much-needed burst of colour to kick off the day.

Many netizens in the ‘CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore’ Facebook group shared snaps of the vibrant scene.

One user, who preferred to stay anonymous, posted a picture at 8.49am showing a rainbow arching over the Singapore Polo Club, near Caldecott MRT station.

The photo also captured some circular reflections of the light in the building.

The other end of the rainbow seemed to stretch towards a nearby construction site.

Wonder if the workers found a pot of gold there.

The user told MS News that the colourful phenomenon lasted about five to 10 minutes, and they felt lucky to witness it.

Rainbow sweeps over Bishan for 5 minutes

Another user, Cheryl Chew, spotted a stunning rainbow arching high over Bishan at 8.09am this morning.

The rainbow lasted only five minutes before vanishing, but at 8.38am, it reappeared — this time framed by ominous grey clouds looming over the area.

Ms Chew, who captured the moments from SkyVue Bishan, shared that the rainbow seemed to come and go, likely covered by clouds.

Her zoomed-in photos beautifully showcased all seven colours of the visible light spectrum.

At 8.55am, she captured her final photo of the rainbow, which appeared much clearer this time, accompanied by a second band of colours in a stunning double display.

When asked how she felt seeing the rainbows, Ms Chew said:

Finally, the sun came out.

Photographer captures double rainbow in Ang Mo Kio

Similar to Ms Chew’s experience, Jessica Chia spotted a rare double rainbow over Ang Mo Kio at 8.10am.

However, it disappeared after just a few seconds.

Mr Teo Zhen Xiang, who also took a photo from his Buangkok home, told MS News that it was a positive sign to “spot a rainbow in such a rainy season”.

Following the brief moment of colour, rain returned to Singapore once again.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) forecasts afternoon showers to continue from today through at least Saturday.

