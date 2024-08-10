S’pore residents enjoy rainbow after heavy downpour on National Day

Rainbow seen in Singapore on National Day

Singapore celebrated a wet 59th birthday yesterday (9 Aug) as heavy rain peppered the island in the afternoon.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that National Day Parade (NDP) spectators at The Promontory @ Marina Bay and the Padang were caught in a downpour at around 4.45pm.

The rain stopped in time for most of the celebrations to kick off without a hitch.

Meanwhile, some Singaporeans celebrating at home were treated to an additional spectacle in the evening — a rainbow that had formed over the island after the rain.

Singaporeans share images of a rainbow

Several Facebook users have shared images of the natural phenomenon.

On the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group, one Tampines resident said that he spotted the rainbow at around 5.20pm.

Later in the evening, the five F-16 fighter jets made their appearance to the residents of Singapore’s east.

Meanwhile, a quick-thinking Singaporean managed to capture an image of the rainbow and the flag flypast.

One lucky Singapore resident even spotted a faint National Day double rainbow from her vantage point.

Although faint, the rainbow was also seen in the skies of Hougang near Upper Serangoon Road.

Singaporeans celebrate National Day despite wet weather

At the heart of the National Day celebrations in Singapore’s Marina Bay area, about 27,000 NDP spectators braved the rain.

The Red Lions continued business as usual, with all the members of the Singapore Armed Forces Parachute Team landing safely at the Padang, despite the wet floor.

Several highlights of the parade include a tribute to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a Dynamic Defence Display celebrating 40 years of Total Defence.

The surprise rainbow was not Singapore’s only birthday present.

In Marseille, France, 17-year-old Olympian Max Maeder clinched a bronze medal for Singapore in kite foiling.

