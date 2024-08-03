‘Paddle Pop’ clouds seen during Red Lions display at NDP Preview on 3 Aug

‘Paddle Pop’ clouds seen while Red Lions jump, as the skies wish S’pore a happy birthday

The Red Lions are always a highlight of every National Day Parade (NDP) and preview, but this time a natural occurrence made it even more enchanting.

During the NDP preview on Saturday (3 Aug), “Paddle Pop” clouds were seen in the sky during the Red Lions display.

‘Paddle Pop’ clouds seen at 2nd NDP Preview

An MS News reader who was at Gardens By The Bay said the “Paddle Pop” clouds could be seen in the background during the Red Lions show at about 6.15pm.

Other photos of the beautiful sight were shared in various online posts, including in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

Some of them were taken by attendees of the second NDP preview at the Padang, where the multicoloured clouds formed a pretty backdrop.

‘Paddle Pop’ clouds most striking during Red Lions display

The phenomenon was most striking, however, when set against the Red Lions display.

At a time when all eyes would be on the skies, audiences at the Padang and elsewhere were treated not only to the majestic parachuters but the stunning pastel shades beyond.

It was as if even the heavens were wishing Singapore a happy upcoming 59th birthday.

Another photographer caught the rainbow clouds at the same time that fighter jets flew past as part of the aerial display.

The “Paddle Pop” clouds were not restricted to the downtown area, either — people as far as MacPherson, Tampines and Pasir Ris also saw them.

Rainbow also seen on 3 Aug

The skies must have been in a particularly good mood on Saturday as some netizens caught sight of a rainbow also.

A lucky photographer was even able to snap the rainbow behind the flag flypast.

‘Paddle Pop’ phenomenon known as cloud iridescence

The “Paddle Pop” skies phenomenon, known as cloud iridescence, is named for the ice cream popsicle known for having similarly whimsical colours.

According to EarthSky, this is caused by tiny ice crystals or water droplets in the air that diffract the light, creating the rainbow-like effect.

Iridescent clouds are not to be confused with circumhorizon arcs. In the latter, the colours are similar but are neatly organised in a band with red on top and violet at the bottom.

The latest sighting of cloud iridescence in Singapore came at an auspicious time indeed. The last time it was reported here was about two months ago in June.

