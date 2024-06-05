Rainbow clouds shaped like Paddle Pop spotted in Sengkang sky on 4 June

Netizen shares images of rainbow clouds spotted from Sengkang

On Tuesday (4 June), netizens from the Sengkang-Punggol area spotted a small patch of rainbow clouds as it graced the Singapore skies, making it seem like a Paddle Pop ice cream was floating in the sky.

Spotted in the late afternoon, these clouds, known as cloud iridescence, are often dubbed by netizens as Singapore’s “Northern Lights.”

Rainbow clouds spotted in the late afternoon in Sengkang

Yesterday, one MS News reader shared stunning photos of rainbow clouds. 14-year-old student Muhammad Hafiq bin Muhamad Haliff said he spotted them at around 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon while in Sengkang.

In the photos, a small patch of rainbow clouds is seen sandwiched between massive fluffy white clouds. The shape is reminiscent of the ice cream brand Wall’s multi-coloured treat, Paddle Pop.

The rainbow clouds appeared slightly transparent as if someone had brushed them across the sky canvas.

Other netizens also share photos

The same patch of clouds was also spotted by other netizens, who shared them on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

One netizen shared images she captured while on her way home.

From this angle, the glow of the sunset accentuated the bright colours of the cloud iridescence, looking like the ray of rainbow that follows the Nyan Cat.

Another captured them while on her way to an early dinner. Her photos show the colours seemingly sneaking away behind the giant tuft of cloud in front of it, glowing against the sunshine.

One woman even managed to spot them from Punggol at around 6 pm.

Overall, the experience had been overwhelmingly positive for those who have captured the rainbow-coloured clouds, with many commenters revelling in the beauty of this natural phenomenon.

The last time rainbow clouds were spotted in Singapore was only 2 months ago in April 2024.

Also read: ‘Rainbow clouds’ seen in Tampines on 13 April, iridescence dubbed as S’pore’s Northern Lights

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from images shared by MS News reader.