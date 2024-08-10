‘His teenage smile & traces of puppy fat are deceptive’: S’pore politicians sing praises of Max Maeder

Singapore politicians sing praises of Olympic medallist Max Maeder

On National Day (9 Aug), Singaporean kite foiler Max Maeder won bronze at the Paris Olympic games.

He became the first Singaporean to medal at an Olympic event since Joseph Schooling in 2016.

The Olympian is also the youngest medallist in Singapore’s history at only 17 years old.

Following his historic performance, Max has received much praise from the nation’s politicians.

“Maximilian Maeder has a great future,” said Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore in a Facebook post.

“Max is mature beyond his years — his teenage smile and traces of puppy fat are deceptive.”

President Tharman sees bright future for Singaporean athletes

The President also highlighted that this was a turning point for sports in Singapore.

“Just imagine — we had no Olympic medal for almost half a century after Tan Howe Liang’s silver medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Yet from 2008, TeamSG has now brought home three Olympic bronzes (including Max’s), a silver, and Joseph Schooling’s historic gold,” said Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He also made note of shuttler Loh Kean Yew making the quarter-finals, kayaker Stephenie Chen making the semis, as well as the remarkable performances of shuttler Yeo Jia Min and sprinter Shanti Pereira.

A generation of young Singaporeans is taking their sports seriously, getting stronger support, and reaching higher.

He said that this shows what is possible when parents allow and support their kids to find themselves through sports.

Double celebration on National Day

Former prime minister and current senior minister Lee Hsien Loong also had kind words for Max Maeder.

“At just 17, he is our youngest Olympic medallist and has a bright future ahead of him,” said Mr Lee.

PM Lawrence Wong also thanked the athlete for his “beautiful birthday gift to Singapore”, acknowledging that he overcame “tough wind conditions” to clinch the bronze medal.

Max Maeder shares true feelings about winning bronze

Speaking to reporters after his race, Max dedicated the medal to Singapore and expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from Singaporeans.

Although the athlete appeared to be all smiles in front of the camera, he shared that he was a little disappointed with his performance.

“I’ll speak the truth and say I haven’t finished sulking, but I’m putting a smile on now,” said Max.

The 17-year-old’s third-place finish in the Olympics came after he became world champion in May.

