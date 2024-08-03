Loh Kean Yew exits Olympics after losing straight sets to defending champion Viktor Axelsen

Loh Kean Yew exits Olympics after losing to Viktor Axelsen in quarter-finals

Loh Kean Yew exits the Olympics after losing to his good friend and defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Loh is in good company as only three other Singaporean shuttlers have made it as far as the round of 8.

A monumental challenge with an early injury on top

Facing Viktor Axelsen was always going to be a massive challenge for Loh, literally and figuratively — the Dane towers above the competition with his intimidating 1.94m frame.

Ten rallies into the match, Loh grazed his racquet-holding hand while making a heroic dive for the shuttle.

A medic quickly patched up his right hand with bandages, but from then on, Loh’s hand movements seemingly became restricted:

I couldn’t really grip my racket because there’s something in the way and it becomes sticky. I was just trying to adjust to that stupid grip.

The first set ended in a one-sided 21-9 score.

The second set started well for Loh, but he began struggling again after another medical time out.

Loh said he had gotten used to the grip, only for it to be re-taped, making him have to readjust again. Even so, Loh fought hard in the loss with the set ending 21-17.

A bittersweet climb, but already looking ahead

Despite the historic run, Loh was left with mixed feelings.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), the 27-year-old said, “I’m satisfied, but at the same time no. I’m happy I gave my all and with how far I reached, but it’s also heartbreaking that I couldn’t go further than this.”

But the heartbreaking loss wouldn’t keep Loh down long. He’s already hungry for a chance to go for one more run at the next Olympics.

“There could be juniors who overtake me, there could be other unknowns, but I would like to try for one more.”

Featured image adapted from Team Singapore on Facebook.