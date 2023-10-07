Rat Spotted In Pasir Ris West Plaza FairPrice Bread Section, Supermarket Implements Pest Control

Rat Spotted At Pasir Ris West Plaza FairPrice Supermarket

For obvious reasons, supermarkets are one of the last places where we’d hope to run into a rat. After all, that’s the place from which many of us get our groceries and food supplies.

A TikToker, however, was going about her business doing just that when she spotted a large rat scurrying in the bread section of a FairPrice outlet in Pasir Ris.

FairPrice has since implemented pest control measures and assured customers that they take food safety and hygiene seriously.

Rat seen on bread shelf at Pasir Ris West Plaza FairPrice outlet

On Friday (6 Oct), TikTok user @ayuuuniaz shared footage of the incident on her feed.

When she approached the bread section of the supermarket, the rat’s long and thin tail could already be seen sticking out from the shelves.

But as she got closer, the rat ran deeper into the shelf and stood on some pre-packaged sandwiches.

Upon noticing the OP, the rat darted from the shelf towards another section of the supermarket.

Even though most people would be terrified of such a scene, the OP was able to see the humour in the situation. She joked that the rat was in the “wrong alley” as there wasn’t any cheese, and quipped that the rodent was “kinda cute”.

She added that she had informed staff at the supermarket and that they had notified pest control.

FairPrice reassures customers that they take food safety seriously

In response to 8world News’ queries, a FairPrice spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at the FairPrice outlet at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Monday (2 Oct).

The spokesperson said that the supermarket has taken preventive measures — including pest control — to ensure customers have a safe environment to shop in.

The group also reassured customers that they take food safety and hygiene very seriously.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ayuuuniaz on TikTok and Google Maps.