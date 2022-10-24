Rat Seen At Scarlett Supermarket In Chinatown, They Apologise & Clean The Premises

Rat Seen Poking Out Of Box In Scarlett Supermarket People’s Park Complex, They Will Destroy Products

Since they opened in 2020, Scarlett Supermarket (思家客) has been popular for their affordable and wide variety of food from China.

They’ve since expanded quickly and opened a flagship store in People’s Park Complex.

However, a customer recently saw something there that would’ve caused her to surry out — a rat poking out from a box.

The chain has since apologised and conducted a cleaning of the premises.

Rat snout pokes out of hole in box

In the TikTok video posted by the customer on Sunday (23 Oct), a small hole could be seen in the top-right corner of a box containing unspecified goods.

It then became apparent that there was something moving in the hole.

Upon zooming in, it was clear that the snout of a rat was poking out.

The wriggling creature seemed to be trying to break out, too.

The OP then panned down to reveal that the box was located on the top shelf of a supermarket.

Asked where this video was taken, the OP replied that it was Scarlett Supermarket at People’s Park Complex.

She also confirmed that she’d informed the staff about what she saw.

Netizens see the funny side

While seeing a rat in a supermarket was shocking, some netizens saw the funny side.

One supposed that the rodent could’ve enjoyed a free trip, having been shipped over to Singapore from its home country.

Another saw it as Ratatouille — the chef rat from the eponymous 2007 movie — getting ingredients for his dishes.

More disgustingly, a netizen said it could be imported “live” rat meat — which to our knowledge isn’t cleared for sale in Singapore.

Scarlett Supermarket apologises for rat

In response to queries from MS News, Scarlett Supermarket said on Sunday (23 Oct) that they were aware of the rat sighting.

They also apologised to their shoppers for the situation in the video, saying that they’ll ensure the affected products are destroyed.

The premises were cleaned and pest control operations were conducted that night, they stressed, adding,

Our stores have been doing pest control regularly.

Moving forward, the company will make sure that all the products on sale are hygienic and safe.

2 operators allegedly illegally produced & sold food for Scarlett

In July, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found that two operators were allegedly illegally producing and selling food retailed at Scarlett Supermarket.

Both premises were not licenced to supply food to other food retail establishments.

In the interest of public health, they told Scarlett to stop selling these food products and remove them from their shelves.

In September 2021, it was revealed that Scarlett might also have fallen afoul of SFA regulations by allegedly not labelling their products in English.

