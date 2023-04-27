R&B Tea S’pore Selling 1.5L BBT Barrel For S$8.80, Hydrate Yourself With Fruity Goodness

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

R&B Tea Singapore Selling 1.5 Litre BBT Barrel To Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day

For avid bubble tea (BBT) fans, even the largest cup of the beverage may not be enough to satisfy their cravings. Local brand R&B Tea Singapore probably had that in mind when they started serving their Super Barrel drinks that come in 1.5-litre containers.

In celebration of National Bubble Tea Day, they are having a one-day promotion on Sunday (30 Apr) with Super Barrel drinks going for more than 30% off their usual price of S$12.80.

The promotion is available at all but three outlets, but is limited to 80 Super Barrels per participating outlet.

Get 1.5-litre Super Barrel drinks at more than 30% off

To celebrate National Bubble Tea Day on Sunday (30 Apr), R&B Tea Singapore is offering its Super Barrel drinks at a promotional price of S$8.80.

This translates to a 30% discount on its original price of S$12.80.

The barrels, or 1.5-litre bottles, appear to be reusable ones, which you can subsequently fill up with water to make up for all the tea you consume. You won’t have to struggle to carry it around as each bottle comes with cut-out handles and straps.

Customers can choose to fill the barrels with either the Super Luffy or Super Zestea drinks — both of which are fruity concoctions.

One-day promotion available at all but three outlets

The promotion will be happening at all outlets except the following:

Marina Bay Sands

Yew Tee Point

Nanyang Technological University

80 Super Barrels will be available at each participating outlet.

Since only a limited number will be available, we’d recommend heading to the outlets early to get a chance at snagging a bottle.

Once you’ve secured one, you’ll probably have enough to settle your BBT quota for the week.

