Ex-national runner Renuka Satianathan dies aged 37, represented S’pore at 2 SEA Games

Former national runner Renuka Satianathan has died at the age of 37, according to friends and former students.

She passed away on Wednesday (12 March), a friend and fellow runner said in a Facebook post the day after.

He added that he was “deeply saddened” as he had known her for a long time, having run many races with her when she was a secondary school student.

Fellow runner ‘shocked’ to hear of death of Renuka Satianathan

According to details of the wake arrangements shared on Facebook by para-athlete Md Shariff Abdullah, Satianathan was born in November 1987, making her 37.

She was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday (16 March).

In his post, Md Shariff said he was “shocked and deeply sorry” to hear about the passing of his friend and fellow runner, adding that he was “really not sure” what had happened to her.

Another ex-national runner says she was ‘bubbly’ & ‘kind’

Another former national runner Muhammad Shah Feroz shared on Instagram that Satianathan was “sweet”, “caring”, “kind” and “bubbly and lively” with an infectious energy.

While there was “never a dull moment” with her around, her kindness was also “effortless”, he said, adding:

I still can’t accept that I just sent you on your final journey. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. Rest well, my friend.

Ex-student’s ‘heart aches’ at her death

A former student of Satianathan’s, whom she taught General Paper (GP) at Innova Junior College, posted that his “heart aches” knowing she is gone.

She wasn’t just an educator, but “a guiding force of intellect, warmth, and unwavering belief in her students” with a compassionate heart beneath her tough exterior.

Besides seeing something greater in her students, she shaped the way they thought, wrote, and engaged with the world, he said, adding:

I can never fully repay the care, kindness, and wisdom she so generously shared, but I will spend my life honouring her memory

She represented S’pore at two SEA Games

Satianathan represented Singapore in the 2011 and 2015 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, with the 2015 edition hosted by Singapore.

At the women’s 10,000m race in the 2011 event, she came in fifth, according to TODAY Online.

In between the two competitions, she graduated with a master’s degree in applied linguistics from Australia and took a full-time job as a GP teacher at Innova JC.

She ran in the womens’ 5000m event at the 2015 SEA Games, according to Singapore Athletics.

She is still listed as a GP teacher at Eunoia JC.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Athletics on Facebook and Shukul Raaj Kumar on Facebook.