Saffrons Restaurant Staff Wear T-Shirts With Pick-Up Lines Inspired By Local Food

Saffrons dubs itself as the restaurant with the “best halal Indian cuisine in Singapore”, but that might not be our favourite thing about it.

Instead, it’s their restaurant staff, or rather what they wear on their backs, that catch our eyes.

On Tuesday (5 Jan), a netizen took to Facebook to share the restaurants’ hilarious pick-up lines that are printed on their staff’s T-shirt uniforms.

The post quickly went viral thanks to the hilarious pick-up lines, and certainly had netizens goreng crazy.

Charm bae with pick-up lines at Saffrons Restaurant

Saffrons’ cheese pratas are rumoured to be exceptional, but we think their cheesy pick-up lines are what take things to the next level.

Emblazoned on their staff’s T-shirt uniforms, these pick-up lines are unlike ordinary ones you use on a side chick — they’re for the real deal.

Or rather for your true partner, without whom you’ll be kosong (zero or nothing).

If you bring your date down to Saffrons, they guarantee there won’t be a dhal moment.

Plus, these clever pick-up lines inspired by our favourite local food and drinks are sure to help you curry favours with bae.

A pick-line for every occasion

Saffrons definitely gives you a pick-up line for every occasion.

Show your best-teh just how much they mean to you over a refreshing cup of tea.

Otherwise, simply catch up with a prata you haven’t met in awhile.

These lines are so lit, they’ll have you questioning thosai or not to say them to everyone you know.

You can check out more of Saffrons Restaurants’ amazing pick-up lines here.

Visit Saffrons to check it out for yourself

If you want to see these pick-up lines for yourself whilst enjoying some great Indian cuisine, you can do so at any of Saffrons’ 3 restaurants.

Saffrons Tampines (1)

Address: 201D Tampines Street 21, #01-1163, Singapore 524201

Opening hours: Open 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT station: Tampines East

Saffrons Tampines (2)

Address: 201D Tampines Street 21, #01-1105, Singapore 524201

Opening hours: 7am-11pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Tampines East

Saffrons Siglap

Address: 23 Swan Lake Ave, Opera Estate, Singapore 455715

Opening Hours: 8am-10pm (Mon, Wed-Fri)

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

Hopefully, you will be able to spot some pick-up lines that are not featured here.

What other clever pick-up lines can you think of featuring our Singaporean hawker dishes? Share them with us in the comments below.

