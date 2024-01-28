Delivery Rider Flung 10m After Hitting Pothole In Bukit Batok, He Suffers Fractured Wrist

Delivery Rider Hits Pothole In Bukit Batok & Hits Head, Almost Loses Consciousness

Besides being unsightly, potholes in the road also pose a danger to motorists and other road users.

A food delivery rider was reportedly flung 10m after his bike hit a pothole in Bukit Batok.

He suffered a fractured wrist, putting him out of action for at least two months.

Delivery rider encounters pothole in Bukit Batok

The delivery rider, named only as Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin), related the story of his encounter with a pothole to Shin Min Daily News.

At about 7pm last Thursday (25 Jan), the 30-year-old was making a food delivery on his power-assisted bicycle (PAB), he said.

However, his bike entered a pothole in front of Block 254 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4.

Rider thrown off after hitting Bukit Batok pothole

Mr Zhang was riding at a speed of 25 to 30 kilometers an hour (kmh), he said.

He did not notice the pothole.

After his PAB entered it, he was thrown off and hit the ground.

He also slid for a few metres, hit his head and almost fell unconscious, he added.

The car behind him fortunately braked in time to avoid running over him. The driver came out to help.

Rider sustains fractured wrist, surgery needed

After resting for a while, Mr Zhang called his friends and family members, who took him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Doctors there found that his left wrist had been fractured and displaced, necessitating a one-night stay in hospital.

They also arranged for him to undergo surgery in two weeks.

Although he has insurance, it only covers hospitalisation and not medical consultation, Mr Zhang said.

As doctors said he must rest for at least two months, he will suffer loss of income as the nature of his job means he earns only when he works.

This isn’t the first time something similar had happened to Mr Zhang, he revealed — two years ago, he rode into a pothole in Jurong and injured his elbow.

That’s why the doctor said screws might be needed in his arm following his latest injury.

Worse still, he planned to get married in May and take wedding photos in April.

He now hopes to recover in time so these plans can go ahead, he added.

Bukit Batok pothole was filled with water: Rider

On the pothole in Bukit Batok, Mr Zhang hoped the authorities would repair it soon to prevent more accidents.

As it rained before his incident, the pothole was filled with water, making it more difficult to see at night, he said.

In fact, his friend, who came down when he heard about the accident, nearly hit the pothole himself when he arrived, he added.

Fortunately, he managed to stabilise himself and didn’t fall.

Pothole is in front of a bus stop

Visiting the scene on Saturday (27 Jan), Shin Min observed that the pothole was about 30cm in diameter and 5cm deep.

As it was right in front of a bus stop, buses had to avoid it as they stopped by.

a 66-year-old resident told the paper that he noticed the pothole about a week ago as he took the bus.

It seemed to be getting bigger, he said.

When it rains heavily, the pothole would be covered in water, making it difficult to notice.

He’s seen cars driving into it, the resident added.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.