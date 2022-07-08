Large Potholes Appear Along Tuas Avenue, Issue Reported To LTA

Large Potholes Along Tuas Avenue 13 Raise Safety Concerns

Potholes can damage vehicles and lead to accidents, posing a danger to motorists who may not notice them.

This was likely why someone lodged a report with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) after finding potholes along Tuas Avenue 13.

Noting the size of the potholes, many Facebook users commented on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV’s post that the state of the road looks rather dangerous.

Large potholes appear in Tuas Avenue

In a Facebook post on Thursday (7 Jul), SG Road Vigilante uploaded photos of huge potholes that they describe to be as large as a “crater”, found along Tuas Avenue 13 opposite Lamp Post 11.

Filled with water and mud, the potholes looked visibly deeper and larger than ones we’d occasionally encounter on the road.

The state of the road surrounding the potholes didn’t seem ideal either, with large cracks and obvious signs of deterioration.

Should any cyclist or driver pass through the area without paying much heed to road conditions, they may risk getting hurt.

Issue reported to LTA

One of SG Road Vigilante’s photos showed a screenshot of a report which someone apparently filed with LTA.

In response, the agency offered their apologies and assured the complainant that they are working with other agencies to patch the pavement.

Works are apparently underway and will likely take some time to complete.

We’re glad that there are vigilant folks out there who took the initiative to raise the matter to the authorities.

If you encounter such issues yourselves, do get in touch with LTA so that they can address the problems as soon as possible.

Remain vigilant while driving on the road

Though most roads in Singapore are often in fairly good condition, we shouldn’t be complacent.

Always be alert while using the road in any way to ensure everyone’s safety.

Let’s hope that the potholes in Tuas will be fixed soon so the road and pavement will be smooth again.

