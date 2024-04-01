‘Military policeman’ blocks road with bike, threatens to impound vehicle after dispute with driver

Rider stops vehicle along PIE after altercation & claims to be military police

On Thursday (28 March), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an argument between a driver and a motorcyclist along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The clip shows the rider stopping in front of the driver mid-traffic and approaching the driver’s window.

They then argue over whether the driver signalled before he switched lanes, with the rider attempting to use his alleged authority as part of the “military police” to threaten the driver.

Many netizens called out both the driver for his failure to signal appropriately before switching lanes and the motorcyclist for the misuse of his alleged authority and stopping traffic.

Rider claims to be military police

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along the PIE at 5.34pm.

In the video, the rider is seen merging into the rightmost lane in front of the dashcam vehicle and raising his hand, indicating for the driver to stop.

The rider, who appears to be clad in a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) uniform, then dismounts from his motorcycle and approaches the driver’s window.

At this point, the driver is heard asking the rider why he pointed his middle finger at him.

The rider then asks: “Are you trying to cause an accident?”

In response, the driver states that he had signalled beforehand.

Seemingly agitated, the rider then claims that he is from the military police command and he could impound the vehicle.

Unfazed by this, the driver urges the rider to call the police.

After yelling at the driver, the rider stares the driver down as he walks back to his motorcycle and rides away.

Driver had attempted to switch lanes earlier

In the next clip, footage shows the moments before the altercation between the driver and the rider.

The driver is seen switching lanes.

However, as he does so, he seems unaware of the motorcycle riding closely behind him.

It is unclear from the recording whether the driver truly signalled before switching lanes.

Netizens call out both driver & rider

Many users left comments criticising the rider’s alleged misuse of authority.

On the other hand, some called out the driver for failing to check his surroundings before switching lanes.

Overall, many Facebook users agreed that the altercation could have put a lot of road users in danger.

MS News has reached out to MINDEF for comment.

