Riders Can Park At JB Sentral Building, More Options For Those Coming To S’pore For Work

JB Sentral Building Opens Up More Parking Spaces For Riders

From Wednesday (17 May), the Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral building will be opening up more parking spaces for riders.

This is to ensure riders have enough lots to park their vehicles before leaving for Singapore.

Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi helmed the initiative by visiting the building. He ordered authorities to open up levels of the building to the public which were apparently not in use.

More parking spaces at JB Sentral building

Earlier this year in April, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Johor government was planning to open up more parking spaces for motorcyclists.

This would especially be useful for those leaving behind their vehicles before entering Singapore for work.

On Tuesday (16 May), there was an update regarding the initiative.

Mr Onn Hafiz visited JB Sentral, approaching security on one of the floors in the building.

He stated that he had been monitoring it for two days and noticed that thus far, it has not been in use.

As such, he will be opening up the floor in addition to another level of the building to be used as parking spaces for motorcyclists.

The rooftop of the building could come in handy as well, he pointed out.

“Please, let’s not discriminate against people,” he urged the employees. “Please adjust.”

Designated parking zones for government staff & public

On 16 May, Mr Onn Hafiz revealed that more parking spaces will be available for motorcyclists at the JB Sentral building.

The initiative came about after a fruitful discussion between the Johor government and Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN).

Staff and officers working at the CIQ Complex and JB Sentral building can now park their motorcycles at the second floor, at the North side.

Civilians will also be able to park their motorcycles on the South end of the same storey.

“Further developments will be announced from time to time,” Mr Onn Hafiz confirmed. “My thanks to all parties who made this initiative a success.”

