Right-Most Lane On S’pore Roads Only For Overtaking, Don’t Drive There For Too Long

Singapore Drivers Should Only Use The Right-Most Lane For Overtaking

On fairly empty roads or expressways late at night or in the wee hours of the morning, seeing drivers cruising in the right-most lane may be common.

They may have their reasons for doing so, but some may forget that the rules dictate that you shouldn’t drive in that lane for too long.

As per the Highway Code, motorists on three-lane roads must mostly keep to the centre lane.

On two-lane roads, drivers should keep to the left-hand lane except when overtaking.

Therefore, you should only drive in the right-hand or outermost lane when overtaking, then return to the middle or left lane once you’ve done that.

Drivers cannot stay in right-most lane for longer than needed

In Singapore, the Highway Code puts forth the responsibilities that road users have towards each other.

It’s not a compilation of traffic laws in the country but rather a code of conduct for pedestrians and motorists.

A part of the Highway Code points out the proper conduct for drivers using the right-most lane.

As it turns out, that particular lane should ideally be used for overtaking purposes only.

This applies to both two- and three-lane roads.

According to the Highway Code, drivers should keep to the left-hand lane on two-lane roads — except when overtaking.

However, they may use the central lane on three-lane roads should there be slower vehicles on the left-hand lane.

The code then states that the outer lane is only for overtaking.

“Do not stay in it longer than necessary after overtaking vehicles in the centre lane,” it says.

Motorists call it ‘lane discipline’

The aforementioned points fall under the section of the Highway Code called ‘Lane Discipline’ — which at least some motorists seem to be aware of.

A viral post by the ROADS.sg Facebook group noted that even if the motorist is driving at the road speed limit on the right-hand lane, they should move back to “lane two” if there is a vehicle close behind.

“It is simply being courteous for faster-moving vehicles to pass you,” it said.

Drivers then discussed lane discipline in the comments section.

One commenter highlighted that they’ve come across those who advocated for using the first lane for those travelling at the speed limit.

They then agreed with the post, saying that the term for the correct way of using the right-hand lane is lane discipline.

Meanwhile, another user compared the lane discipline in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While driving there, they observed that no drivers occupied the first lane unless overtaking.

“Singapore drivers are not considerate of other fellow drivers. Or law not strict enough, simple,” read the comment.

