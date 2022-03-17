Places To Drive To & Explore In Singapore With The Family

Many of us may have gotten so used to travelling from one place to another on the bus or MRT that we don’t think twice about it.

But for families with young children in tow, the hassle of herding the little ones and lugging a stroller makes having a car seem like a much more attractive option.

Of course, investing in one may not be affordable, so the next best thing to do is book a ride, just for those quick trips.

With a driver transporting the fam around, you’d have one less thing to worry about as you plan your itinerary. To help you get started, we’ve come up with some short road trip ideas to embark on for a fun-filled family getaway.

1. Catch the morning glow on Coney Island

Road trips tend to be a whole day’s affair, so starting your journey early might be a good idea, especially when you can catch breathtaking views only early birds get to see.

You’ve probably seen enough sceneries with the Singapore skyline as the backdrop, so why not admire nature in its element instead?

Wake the fam up at the crack of dawn for a drive to Coney Island to catch the early morning glow between majestic Casuarina trees.

The iconic trees that define the island and surround you will make you feel like you’re in a different climate thousands of kilometres away.

There is no need to prepare a passport when you can make a quick drive over to this quaint island off Punggol. Make sure you have a good camera with you, though, because you won’t be able to capture a natural environment as magnificent as this anywhere else.

Since there’s much ground to cover, you can rent bicycles from shops nearby at the Punggol Settlement for a leisurely ride around the area.

Once you’ve clocked some miles on 2 wheels, heading to your next destination won’t be as dreadful when you can hop on a car ride that can take you anywhere without a hassle.

Here’s Coney Island on the map so that you can plan your sunrise drive:

Coney Island

Opening hours: 7am-7pm

The gates close at 7pm. If you’re planning to head there in the evening, remember to make your way out by sunset.

2. Soak in the sea breeze in the East

As the sun reaches its prime position in the sky and the weather gets a little warmer, stopping by the coast would be a good idea, to enjoy the cooling sea breeze.

Instead of finding a random spot at East Coast Park (ECP) for a picnic, take a stroll along the nearby Bedok Jetty, which stretches from the shore out to sea.

Source

Curious kiddos who’ve probably never witnessed a person fishing up close before can see anglers in action there, as it’s one of only a few legal fishing spots in Singapore.

Bedok Jetty

Address: East Coast Park Service Road, 449876

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

If the children behave while mum and dad bask in the idyllic atmosphere, they can get a little treat over at the new Coastal Playgrove, which boasts a 4-storey Play Tower.

After running around to their hearts’ content, a quick cool-down at the Water Play Area nearby will be the perfect way to seek respite from the afternoon heat.

Coastal Playgrove

Address: 902 E Coast Park Service Rd, Singapore 449874

Opening hours: Tues-Sun, 8am-8pm. Closed on Mon.

Lunch will be within reach too, thanks to the many eateries at ECP, including the restaurants at Marine Cove and the legendary East Coast Lagoon Food Village.

3. Go on a mini island getaway in Sentosa

A trip to Sentosa isn’t the same without a drive past the trademark gateway or bridge leading to the island.

Source

But before you get there, make a quick detour along Ocean Drive and Ocean Way, where you can see luxury homes and lookout points void of the high-rise buildings that populate mainland Singapore.

Stop for a meal at Quayside Isle and pretend you’re on a tropical getaway in Hawaii as you dine with the view of blue waters and fancy yachts.

Why splurge on plane tickets when you can feel like a tourist in your own country?

Quayside Isle

Address: 31 Ocean Way, 098375

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

After getting a glimpse into the atas lifestyle, you can bring the fam on a signature Sentosa trip that includes a visit to the beaches and attractions like Universal Studios, S.E.A Aquarium, Skyline Luge, and cable cars.

With endless activities to do and sights to see, you might end up spending an entire day there before heading home as night falls.

4. Admire the city at night in Bayfront

Though you may be tired by the time it gets dark, you may want to consider driving around the Bayfront area first before heading home.

Seeing famous landmarks like the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) towers and the Singapore Flyer from the ground is one thing, but wait till you cruise past them on a near-empty flyover at night.

Source

Travel along the Benjamin Sheares Bridge and see MBS, the Singapore Flyer, and the Marina Bay Financial Centre coming into view like mesmerising beacons of light.

The little ones will surely be in awe of the skyscrapers and colourful lights that they can gape at through the car windows.

Since popular malls like Suntec City, Marina Square, and Millennia Walk are nearby, mums can make a quick stop for some retail therapy before heading home.

5. Unwind in the tranquillity of Seletar

Parents who’d prefer to steer clear of the city in favour of more tranquil escapes can end the night in Seletar instead. They can look forward to having dinner at rustic restaurants that exude lush countryside vibes.

The Summerhouse at Seletar Aerospace Park, in particular, is a colonial-style establishment that boasts a majestic facade.

Source

With ornate table settings and delicious food that look almost too good to be eaten, you’d feel like dignified guests at a royal banquet.

Source

Even if you can’t make it in time for dinner, you can pin the location for brunch on the weekend. Here’s how you can get there to live your Bridgerton dream:

The Summerhouse

Address: 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 798387

Opening hours:

Mon, Wed-Fri: 6pm-10pm

Sat, Sun & PH: 11.30am-3pm & 6pm-10pm

Closed on Tues

Since the location is rather ulu to get to via public transport, the best way to get there is by car so that you can jio the fam along for a quiet meal.

Book a Gojek car ride for your whole family

Planning a day out with the family requires a lot of effort, especially when you have to consider transportation that can accommodate everyone.

For larger families without their own vehicles especially, booking a ride may be quite costly and difficult. Thankfully, Gojek now has GoCarXL, which can carry up to 6 passengers and bulky items like your groceries, shopping hauls, and even foldable bicycles.

Whether you’re going on a shopping trip in the day or having a nice family dinner at night, you can book a GoCarXL anytime to ferry everyone.

If you need multiple trips for an entire day’s worth of activities, make sure to use the promo code 925 to enjoy 50% off 5 rides between 9am-5pm from Monday-Friday. The code is valid for both GoCarXL and GoCar, so you can apply it for any ride.

Once you’re ready to go, make sure you download the app here to make your bookings.

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to keep up with all the latest promos that you won’t want to miss.

Plan exciting road trips to spend time with your loved ones

Families often go on much-needed holiday trips during the peak vacation period at the end of the year. But there’s no need to wait that long when there are plenty of places to explore all year.

Treat your family to a fun day out over a long weekend or whenever everyone is free next, and make it an easy-breezy experience to remember.

Skip the buses and MRTs for a day and book car rides instead, to ease your commutes and explore lesser-known gems in Singapore.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Gojek.

Featured images by TheSmartLocal.