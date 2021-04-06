Fiery Sunrise Engulfs Singapore’s Sky On 6 Apr, Like A Phoenix Rising From Ashes

One of the perks of rising early is being able to capture Mother Nature’s grand debut in the morning.

Earlier today (6 Apr), early birds around Singapore captured a glorious sunrise illuminating the morning sky.

Source

The sky looks like it’s engulfed in flames, almost as if in the next minute we’ll see a phoenix rising from its ashes.

Fiery sunrise at crack of dawn on 6 Apr

A few hours into Tuesday morning (6 Apr), and it’s difficult not to come across a photo of today’s glorious sunrise when scrolling through social media.

One Facebook user shared his stunning capture of the shimmering dawn with crimson hues, ready for its grand appearance on our shores.

Source

Some even managed to catch the fleeting moments of violet tints, before a shade of orange overtook the entire canvas just 3 minutes later.

Source

Netizens capture sky ablaze in heartlands

Netizens in residential areas of Singapore have also spotted the sunrise from their flats.

Here’s a view of the copper sky from Pasir Ris. The Facebook user aptly likened it to spilled egg yolk from a sunny side-up.

Source

A Mr Fong also captured this spectacular view flanked by the OCBC Arena — it appears as though the flames are engulfing the structure.

Source

Reddit user u/SkelAkatsuki shared a satisfying moment when they were greeted by this breath-taking sight after staying up the whole night.

Source

Moments later, the sky turned to the warmest hues of a rainbow. Blushing like a joyous maiden, it gives its spectators endless hope for a new day dawning.

Source

A new dawn

While it can be an arduous feat to get up early in the morning, some say the reward is worth every bit of effort.

We hope that the sunrise will brighten up everyone’s Tuesday, and look forward to more picturesque displays from Mother Nature.

